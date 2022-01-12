Jerry Harris was the breakout star of 'Cheer.' Here's how season 2 handles his arrest for child pornography

Jerry Harris was the definitive breakout star of Netflix's "Cheer" following its January 2020 debut on Netflix - so much so that he was tapped to interview celebrities on the red carpet at the Oscars the next month, where more than one actor told him that they loved watching him on the docuseries. He picked up endorsement deals, including an ad for Cheerios cereal, and signed with a talent agency.

But on Wednesday, as the second season of "Cheer" arrived on the streaming platform, Harris remained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center of Chicago, where he is awaiting trial on federal child pornography charges. Harris, 22, was arrested in September 2020 following an FBI investigation into allegations he repeatedly solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from boys he knew to be underage. Three months later, Harris was indicted on additional charges, alleging he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

News reports and legal documents, including a 27-page criminal complaint made public on the day of Harris's arrest, have detailed the grim allegations against him. According to the complaint, Harris admitted to soliciting inappropriate photos and videos from at least 10 to 15 minors.

Harris's absence and the horrific crimes of which he's accused loom large over the second season of "Cheer," most notably in the fifth episode, titled "Jerry," in which his cheer colleagues emotionally recount finding out about the allegations. The episode also features interviews with two of Harris's alleged victims - twin teenagers who say he began asking for sexually explicit photos in private online messages when they were 13 and he was 19 - and their mother, who reported Harris's alleged behavior to the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and, eventually, to the FBI.

Here's how "Cheer" tackles the allegations against its most memorable athlete.

- Hearing from the alleged victims

The twins, who sued Harris in September 2020, were not named in the criminal complaint because they are minors. But they appear on camera and are identified by their first names, Charlie and Sam, as they detail the predatory relationship they allege Harris instigated on social media, and the ways it affected their lives.

"He asked how old I was and I told him that I was 13," Charlie recalls in the episode "Jerry." Immediately, he says, Harris asked him for sexually explicit pictures. Charlie sent the photo because he looked up to Harris, a star in the cheer community even before Netflix came calling, and wanted Harris to like him. Initially, they messaged in secret - it would be months before he told his brother what was going on - and Charlie says he felt "ashamed and embarrassed" about their exchanges, which began in 2018.

The following year, Charlie met Harris for the first time at a cheerleading competition, where he says Harris cornered him in a bathroom and repeatedly tried to coax him into having sex. Charlie refused, and waited until after he and Sam competed to tell his brother that Harris had tried to pressure him.

"It was haunting almost to hear ... it just made me so angry and it made me lose even more faith, I guess, in having a safe community in cheer," Sam says. "And then Jerry started messaging me, too. It made me feel super uncomfortable and he would just continually just push."

The twins struggled in school and were scared to tell their mother, Kristen, what was happening because they knew how popular and beloved Jerry was within their sport. It wasn't until Kristen happened to see a concerning text message from Harris on Charlie's phone that the boys began to open up. Kristen says she was horrified to discover sexually explicit material - including a video of a man, who Charlie identified as Jerry, masturbating - in a password-protected section of her son's Snapchat.

This was around the same time Harris's popularity surged because of the first season of "Cheer." Charlie says it was seeing Harris engage in a lively virtual chat with Joe Biden on the campaign trail in June 2020 that led him to want to go public with the allegations. Initially, Kristen says, she called the co-owner of the Plano, Texas, gym where Harris had trained, but the owner was skeptical of the claims, so Kristen then submitted a report through the USASF website.

Nothing came of that report, Kristen says. But her sons told her more details about what had happened over the course of the next few months. When Charlie told her about the bathroom encounter at the competition, she made another report on the USASF site. Kristen says it wasn't until she reported the abuse to the FBI that anyone got back to her.