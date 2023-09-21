Jethro Tull brings Seven Decades tour to Santa Rosa
Dating all the way back to the late ’60s, the fabled band Jethro Tull, led by flutist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ian Anderson, is still out on the road.
Anderson, 75, will bring the band’s Seven Decades tour, featuring the group’s best-known songs and some new ones, Oct. 1 to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center.
Like many long-lived bands, Jethro Tull — playfully named after an 18th-century English agricultural pioneer who invented the seed drill — has gone through many changes in its roster. Anderson, known for standing on one leg while playing the flute and wearing an Elizabethan codpiece, has remained the one constant.
Formed in December 1967, the group originally included Anderson, guitarist and backing vocalist Mick Abrahams, bassist Glenn Cornick and drummer Clive Bunker. Long-serving members include guitarist Martin Barre, who played on all but the first and most recent studio albums; drummer Doane Perry, who was with the group for 28 years; and bassist Dave Pegg, who was with the group for almost 16 years.
The band’s current lineup includes Joe Parrish on electric and acoustic guitars and mandolin; John O’Hara on piano, keyboards and Hammond organ; Scott Hammond on drums; and David Goodier on bass.
Jethro Tull’s 23rd studio album, “RökFlöte” (or “Rock Flute”), is out now following 2022’s “The Zealot Gene.”
Last summer, speaking via Zoom from England, Anderson shared his thoughts with The Press Democrat on the band’s history, touring in today’s world and what he hopes to get from his audiences.
Question: When you’re looking at a tour like this and drawing from seven decades of material, how do you make your choices of which songs to play?
Answer: Well, intelligently, I hope, by thinking of different keys, different tempos, different time signatures and picking songs that are representative of that period of time, covering seven decades since we began.
So there’s at least one song from each decade we have performed in, and among those are a few heavy hitters that people are familiar with, plus a few that they definitely will not have heard us play live before. So we try to find a good balance that will represent the different musical style, different eras and at the same time, you know, just tap some of the dynamics, and not have one song after another sounding rather the same, which would be a little boring.
Q: When you do a song like “Aqualung” now, does it take you back to 1971?
A: Yes, the essence of the song is something that I do recall very precisely, how it came about.
Yeah, I mean, every time you hear that opening guitar riff of “Aqualung,” I can’t help but recall sitting in a motel somewhere with an acoustic guitar, playing that riff and the subsequent chord sequence and picking up the phone calling (Jethro Tull guitarist) Martin Barre in his room, and saying, “Martin, Martin, come up here and let’s just run through this idea I’ve got for a song.”
Q: You’re famous for wearing the codpiece and taking the one-legged stance. Are those both in the distant past now?
A: Yeah, well, it’s nobody else’s. At least it’s my territory. Although Michael Jackson had a brief flirtation with the codpiece, it’s not something that’s been particularly prominent — forgive the term — in the lives of many others in my line of work.
But of course, it’s pretty standard garb in traditional classical ballet, which is where I got it from, because the costumer of London’s Royal Ballet was the guy who designed the outfits I wore in the early ’70s.
Q: You’re not doing that anymore, I presume?
A: Well, the codpiece would still fit, but some of the other things probably wouldn’t. The stretchy tights probably would as well, but it was perhaps de rigueur back then to have an extravagant stage personality and an extravagant sense of stage costume. And what I wore was the sort of thing you would wear to the office, or wear to work, compared to what Elton John used to wear onstage, which struck me as going a little bit too far, because it was comical. It didn’t have anything to do with the music. I think sometimes you can go too far with a stage costume. I think I stopped just short of total ridicule. It caused only mild amusement, rather than utter ridicule.
Q: Is there a particular stop on the tour that you’re looking forward to?
A: Yes, absolutely. It’s London Heathrow Terminal 5, when I get off the plane at the other end. I’m a homebody and I love that sense of returning. After you’re home for a few days, of course you’re excited and anticipating the next adventure, looking forward to going away again. But nothing really beats that sense of being home.
