At one point in my early childhood, I thought I hankered after becoming a seaman, someone like my older brother, who went to sea and voyaged to far-off parts of the world. But it wasn’t so much getting there that appealed to me. It was the idea of sailing home and sailing up the river to your home port. There’s something rather romantic and rewarding about that idea of coming home. It also is something that features in a lot of songs. It’s a very strong emotion that I absolutely take to heart today.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that while I’m there doing what I’m doing, I’m making the best of it and enjoying it for its own sake.

Q: On this particular tour, I count 16 dates throughout the United States. Is that one leg of a bigger tour? And are you doing Europe as well?

A: Yes, believe it or not, for all those folks in the USA, there is a larger world outside your territorial borders. I mean, a lot of Americans on their holidays don’t mind traveling to other parts of the world, but generally speaking, a lot of folks in the U.S. don’t really experience that sense of internationalism that those of us in Europe perhaps do. We’re more used to being among those complex cultural and historical differences that set us apart, and yet in some strange way, join us together.

So when I’m out and about, of course I’m very much conscious of the fact that this is a big world that we’re in. In the course of this year so far, I’ve been on an Italian tour, a Swiss tour, to Hungary, to Iceland, to Spain three times, played shows in the UK, in Slovenia and in Austria, and in Germany on three tours. Then it’ll be three U.S. tours and then it’s back to Belgium and Poland and to Germany yet again, and finishing up in Finland and then Dubai and finally with shows in Prague. And a couple of cathedral shows just before Christmas. So it’s a very broad and meandering series of little mini-tours.

Q: Is there anything you had to leave out of your set list?

A: Not exactly, but we have been censored somewhat in Dubai, which decided some of the content in the accompanying videos on the big screen behind us are not suitable for — well, governmental edict as to what foreign artists are allowed to do. ... They deem them political or religious or in some way unacceptable. Well, that’s getting their knickers in a twist for no reason whatsoever. But unfortunately, I’d already signed contracts to appear there by the time they decided they didn’t like a few things in the video, so they had to be edited out for the show in Dubai in November, which is a bit irritating. But there you go.

Q: I assume you’re going to play quite a bit from your latest album, “RökFlöte”?

A: Well, we play a couple of songs from the new album, a couple of songs from “The Zealot Gene,” last year’s album. But to do more than that would be, I think, presuming too much on an audience who perhaps are there to hear at least a broad selection of music, including many of the favorites they have from over the years.

Gone are the days where you would go out and play all of a new album on a tour. I think I got that out of my system about 10 years ago. That is probably no longer the acceptable way of going on tour.

And frankly, most people don’t really care about whether you release a new album. If you have a new album, what they want is a new album of old music. They don’t want an album of new songs that they’re unfamiliar with. So we do what I think is well-received and expected from audiences, judging from my experience, at least in the last couple of years.

But there’s four songs, for sure, that they’ve never heard before and, tossed into the mix, two or three other songs they won’t have heard us play before that happen to be from the Jethro Tull catalog but that we just haven’t played live in the USA before. So there’s plenty of stuff for those who think they’ve seen and heard it all before. But I always have to think about those people who have not heard any of it before. For some people, it’ll be their first Jethro Tull concert, so we have to think of them, too.

Q: Have you ever had a hiatus in touring?

A: I’ve toured every year, except for a couple of years during 2020 up until the middle of 2021. I toured every single year since 1968, apart from 1986, when we only did one concert due to damage I did to my vocal chords. But we’ve been on the road all the time. In terms of newly recorded albums there was a bit of a gap, but that certainly doesn’t apply to touring commitments. I’ve been on the road pretty much flat out all of my life.

Q: How has touring changed?

A:

Generally speaking, it is probably less stressful than it was 30 or 40 years ago. But on the other hand, things are more tricky from an administrative point of view, from an airline security point of view and from a visa and immigration point of view in many countries, since we are no longer part of Europe officially (after the United Kingdom left the European Union in 2020). We have to go in and out of Europe through the same channels as would a U.S. holiday maker, so we often find ourselves standing in very long queues to get into various countries of Europe, which is annoying.

But I would say it (touring) is less tortuous than it was in earlier days.

Q: Are you traveling with elaborate sets and costumes?

A: Yes, but the elaborate set is in the form of a video server that fits in an armored case, and that is what runs all the video behind us. In terms of elaborate costumes, it’s whatever I can fit into my hand luggage after I’ve already put in a flute, a camera and a few other things. We travel very lightly.

Any country and city we perform in, we are supplied with local production in terms of sound and lights, drum kits, instruments and amplifiers. We don’t travel with that stuff. It would be a complete nightmare to travel with the whole kit and kaboodle, which a lot of artists still do and it costs them a fortune and many hours at the airport. So we find it more practical to hire everything we need in countries that we visit.

Q: What would you like to say to your fans about this tour?

A: I would suggest to them that if they’re new fans, then concentrate on what you’re seeing and hearing. My wish is that people will come to a concert and look, listen and remember. And for goodness sake, don’t annoy the people sitting next to you or behind you by spending the entire evening with your cellphone. Use the equipment you were born with.

