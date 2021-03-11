Jewish Community Center Sonoma County presents Israeli Film Festival

Sometimes one good thing leads to another. After starting its annual fall Jewish Film Festival, now in its 26th year, the Jewish Community Center Sonoma County found a responsive audience. So six years ago, it launched a spring Israeli Film Festival.

“The Jewish Film Festival was so successful, this was a natural offshoot,” said Irene Hodes, director of film festivals and cultural events for the center.

“This format is basically more freeing. We often do have Israeli films in the fall Jewish Film Festival, but this allows us to focus on them,” she added. “You get to see cultural issues through the lens of Israeli society. It’s a rich tapestry of topics.”

This year, the festival will include five films from Israel, presented online from March 12 through April 3. People can buy a pass for all five films or for individual films, choose their show times and watch the movies in whatever order they choose.

“We had our Israeli Film Festival interrupted by the pandemic last year,” Hodes said. “We went into lockdown in our second week. We had one screening at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol before we had to shut down.”

This year’s films tackle issues including disability and gay relationships. All five movies are in Hebrew with English subtitles.

“It's a wonderful lineup of new films, including a charming documentary about the history of an Israeli bathing suit empire,” Hodes said.

“Mrs. G” follows the life of Mrs. Lea Gottlieb, a Holocaust survivor and the founder and owner of Gottex, the luxury designer swimwear manufacturer based in Tel Aviv.

“Remember, Israeli is a country with a long beach,” Hodes joked. (Israel reportedly has more than 130 beaches, along the Mediterranean coastline and at the Dead Sea, the Sea of Galilee and the Red Sea.)

Another of the festival’s films is “Asia,” about a young mother and her disabled daughter, starring Israeli television and film actress Shira Haas, best-known in the U.S. for the 2020 limited Netflix series “Unorthodox.”

“There is something of a revolution in the Israeli television industry,” Hodes said. “Many Israeli TV shows have been adapted for release in America. In the past, a lot of our Israeli and Jewish film festivals have shown three or four episodes of those TV series as part of the festival.”

Two films deal with disabilities. In “Asia,” the young mother is challenged when her disabled teenage daughter decides to lose her virginity. And in “Here We Are,” a father sets out to take his adult autistic son to an institution but changes his mind along the way.

In “Kiss Me Kosher,” a traditional Jewish family reacts when their daughter announces her engagement to a German woman.

“These are stories about families,” Hodes said. “This is our way of sharing who we are as a cultural organization.”

Religion is not a dominant theme in the festival, but “Forgiveness” does touch on it. In the film, a pair of would-be bank robbers fail in their attempted heist. One goes to prison and when he’s released, he discovers his partner who escaped and later found religion seeks a reconciliation. The story takes place just before Yom Kippur, the day of atonement.

To Hodes, who grew up in Chicago and lived in Israel from 2007 to 2013 before coming to Sonoma County to work in the wine industry, the goal of the film festival to encourage understanding.

“We emphasize the culture, not religion,” Hodes said. “For us, it’s all about creating a dialogue and embracing diversity.”

Films fresh from Israel What: Sonoma County Virtual Israeli Film Festival When: March 12 through April 3 Information: Tickets, trailers and film guide watch.eventive.org/socoiff2021 Admission: Season passes cost $60 per person or $80 per family for all five films; tickets for individual films cost $14-$24. THE FILMS All five films are in Hebrew with English subtitles. “Asia”: A 35-year-old Russian immigrant and single mother named Asia faces a challenge when her teenage daughter Vika, who is disabled, announces she’s ready to lose her virginity. (2020, 85 minutes) “Forgiveness”: In this comedy set in the south of Israel near the Gaza border, where citizens live with the daily threat of incoming rocket fire, longtime pals Shaul and Nissan attempt to rob a postal bank. Shaul is arrested and sent to prison. Years later, upon his release, Shaul is greeted by the newly religious Nissan, who seeks his forgiveness in the week leading up to Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. (2019, 104 minutes) “Here We Are”: While taking his adult autistic son Uri to an institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hit the road instead. (2020, 92 minutes) “Kiss Me Kosher”: When their lesbian daughter becomes engaged to a German woman, a traditional Jewish Israeli family is thrown into turmoil. (2020, 101 minutes) “Mrs. G”: This documentary follows the life of Mrs. Lea Gottlieb, a Holocaust survivor and the designer, founder and owner of the Gottex swimwear empire. (2019, 56 minutes)

