Jewish Film Fest goes online

The Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival has long been a popular event at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, but with movie theaters still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s time for a different format.

The festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary season with its first virtual festival, running Oct. 13 through Nov. 16.

“The film festival is an exciting opportunity for the community to see some of the best, newest international cinema that will not be shown elsewhere,” said Irène Hodes, director of film festivals and cultural events for the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County.

The festival will include 10 films organized into seven different programs, plus four live talks by filmmakers, with times and dates still to be announced for three of the four. Viewers can watch the films on demand for five weeks. Films are in English or other languages with English subtitles.

The interactive film guide and all of the trailers can be seen here: socojff2020.eventive.org/films

Highlights include:

“Sublet”: A New York Times travel writer goes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy and is revived by the energy of the city and his relationship with a younger man. This LGBQT drama stars Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey and is directed by Eytan Fox (English, Hebrew).

“They Ain’t Ready for Me”: This documentary tells the story of Tamar Manasseh, a Black rabbinical student and mother who fights against senseless killings on the south side of Chicago (English).

“The Passengers”: In Ethiopia there is a community of more than 9,000 Jews, yet Israel continues to deny them entry. This documentary follows two young Ethiopian Jews as they represent their abandoned community on a fateful mission in the United States (English, Amharic). The festival includes a talk with director Ryan S. Porush at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

“Mossad”: In this zany Israeli comedy, a globe-trotting Mossad agent is hot on the trail of a mysterious terrorist organization when an American tech billionaire is kidnapped in Jerusalem (Hebrew).

“My Name is Sara”: This film tells the true story of Sara Goralnik, a Polish Jew who, at 13, escaped to Ukraine and assumed a Christian identity after her family was killed by Nazis in 1942 (English, Ukrainian).

“Those Who Remained”: This drama about the healing power of love in the midst of loss and trauma is told through the eyes of a young girl in post-World War II Hungary (Hungarian).

Short Film Program: This group of four short films from around the world includes a comedy set in the West Bank and a rare Jewish-Japanese documentary about Jews who fled Europe for Japan during World War II (Hebrew, Arabic, German, Japanese and English). Complete information is in the online film guide.

Single tickets for the festival are $14 to $24 and can be purchased at jccsoco.org. Single season passes cost $80 and family passes cost $100.