Jimmy Fallon gives us the Trump 'concession speech we all deserve'

President Trump has a new speech writer: Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show," Fallon's editing team devised a clever way to force Trump to deliver a concession speech after losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this month.

The president so far has refused to accept the results, falsely claiming that the outcome was influenced by fraud, without any evidence, and filing lawsuits disputing the election process in multiple states.

"Even though Trump's lawsuits keep getting tossed out, it's clear the president's not planning to concede anytime soon," Fallon said Monday.

"So, you know what, we thought we'd do it for him and give us the concession speech that we all deserve. Take a look."

Cue a heavily edited montage strategically excerpting nuggets of truth and other out-of-context remarks from previous Trump speeches.

"My fellow Americans, a short time ago, Joe Biden beat me in the election," three different Trumps begin the video, relay-style. "And not only did he win — he won by a lot actually. Therefore, it is time for me to step aside, because let's face it, I wasn't probably on my game, and I wasn't doing so well.

"I'm the only president in history to lose the popular vote twice and to get impeached. It's time for a change. Greatest dream in the world is that Joe Biden wins because the winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election. Therefore, I humbly concede to Joe Biden. The American people have responded, and they said to me, 'You're fired. Bing! Get out.'"

At press time, President-elect Biden has amassed 290 electoral votes after winning the key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Trump has secured 232 electoral votes.

On Sunday, the president appeared to acknowledge Biden's victory by tweeting, "He won because the Election was Rigged."

"That might be as close to a concession speech as we're gonna get, folks," Fallon joked on "The Tonight Show." "But it was short-lived, because he went on to say, 'I concede NOTHING,' and 'I WON THE ELECTION.'"

"Trump won't give up, while the rest of us are like, 'Dude, we've moved on to Netflix shows about chess,'" he added, alluding to the streaming giant's hit period drama, "The Queen's Gambit," starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an American chess prodigy.

The comedian also slammed the Trump administration for resisting cooperation with Biden's incoming team, which will be tasked with handling the COVID-19 pandemic when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris head to the White House in January.

"As the pandemic gets worse, President Trump is making it even tougher for President-elect Biden to deal with the crisis," Fallon said.

"I'm really shocked by this because, up until now, Trump's handling of the pandemic has been flawless. Seriously, why is it so hard for Trump? He's been passing off COVID responsibilities for eight months. Why stop now?"