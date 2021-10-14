John Cleese explains ‘Why There Is No Hope’ on new tour

Some things are worth waiting for, and a live show by the wacky, irreverent English comedian and actor John Cleese is one of them.

Originally scheduled for a Santa Rosa stop on Nov. 6, 2020, and delayed because of the pandemic, Cleese’s “Why There Is No Hope” comedy tour will finally arrive Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Which suggests that perhaps there is some hope, after all.

That certainly seems true for Cleese, who at 81 years old has an ambitious list of writing projects he’s working on, including a musical adaptation of his 1988 film “A Fish Called Wanda” and a stage version of the classic 1979 Monty Python film “Life of Brian.”

The mention of “Life of Brian” prompted Cleese to add a quick theological aside: “I don’t understand why evangelists insist on taking the Bible literally, when Jesus taught in parables,” he said by phone from Toronto.

Those piercing one-liners crop up a lot in his conversation. As for the title of his current tour, he has his reasons.

“There is no hope for living in an intelligent, kind, civilized society,” he said. “But it’s always been like that. It doesn’t mean you can’t live a rewarding life.”

Cleese was in Toronto for a 14-day quarantine before he could enter the U.S. for his tour. He plans just eight tour dates, including Santa Rosa, in the United States this time.

“Then I must rush off because otherwise, I exceed my time limit for working in America without the Internal Revenue Service snapping me up in its huge net,” Cleese said.

Cleese has a penchant for clever tour titles. There were the “Together Again at Last … for the Very First Time” tour in 2015 with fellow Monty Python alumnus Eric Idle and Cleese’s “Last Time to See Me Before I Die” tour in 2012.

The actor and comedian, best known for the BBC series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Fawlty Towers,” these days tours with his daughter, comedian Camilla Cleese.

“I open the show and do about half an hour,” Cleese said. “Then my daughter comes on, and then we take questions for another hour and a quarter.”

Camilla is Cleese’s second daughter from his second marriage. Like her father, she is tall but doesn’t claim any closer resemblance — nor does she want to, she jokes.

“He’s a good-looking guy, but the underbite, the mustache, would not be a good look” for her, she told The Guardian in 2018.

Cleese has toured successfully with Idle in the past, but he expects to keep working with Camilla, he said.

“On the whole, I like touring with my daughter,” Cleese said. “It’s a nice experience. We enjoy each other and complement each other. I think we will continue to do this in the future.”

Cleese is a man of many interests. He has a passion for lemurs, as demonstrated by his 1997 comedy film “Fierce Creatures.” He hosted the 1998 BBC documentary “In the Wild: Operation Lemur with John Cleese,” which tracked a reintroduction of black-and-white ruffed lemurs in the Betampona Reserve in Madagascar.

The project had been partly funded by Cleese's donation of the proceeds from the London premiere of “Fierce Creatures.” He even has a species of lemur named after him. The Bemaraha woolly lemur, also known as Cleese’s woolly lemur, is native to western Madagascar. The scientist who discovered the species named it after Cleese, mainly because of Cleese’s fondness for lemurs and his efforts at protecting and preserving them.

“There aren’t too many Cleese’s lemurs left,” he said. “I haven’t seen them yet.”

It’s been a long and eventful life for Cleese. Asked what he expects to come next, he asked wryly, “Do you mean the Grim Reaper?’

However, he does have some ideas for the future:

“I’d like to write a book exploring why comedy is considered less important than drama,” he said.

And, he continued, “I’d like to have a llama, a dog and a wallaby. And I’d like to live on an island somewhere in the Mediterranean, grow vegetables and sit outside and watch the world.”

