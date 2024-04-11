Name dropping is a show business tradition, and competition is brisk, but musician John Jorgenson may have a shot at the all-time title for the most impressive list.

Jorgenson has recorded or toured with Elton John, The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Barbra Streisand, Luciano Pavarotti, Roy Orbison, Michael Nesmith, John Prine and Bonnie Raitt.

“When I look at the list, I have to admit it’s pretty impressive,” he said modestly.

And he stars with his own band at his own concerts, too. He’ll perform April 21 with his John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at the Raven Performing Arts Theatre in Healdsburg.

Nicknamed J2B2, the band features John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yGZNje3kJm4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Among Jorgenson’s many famous collaborators was bluegrass banjoist Earl Scruggs. That work eventually led to the formation of his current band.

“I moved to Nashville in 2000 and worked with Earl Scruggs for about 10 years,” Jorgenson said. “When he passed away, I missed playing bluegrass, so I got this band together. We have traditional elements but we bring in a lot of other influences — traditional, but not typical.”

Although best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters, he is also proficient on the mandolin, mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel guitar, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone.

“With J2B2, I play mostly mandolin,” Jorgenson said. “but also some guitar.”

Born in Wisconsin, Jorgenson, 67, was 1-year-old when his family moved to The Redlands in California, where he was raised and went to high school and college. He now lives in Ventura and tours widely.

“I grew up playing classical music, so working with Pavarotti was not the first time I played opera,” he said. “I did that because he was doing a duet with Elton John. That was amazing.”

In 1994, he was invited to join Elton John's band for an 18-month tour. He remained with the band for the next six years, performing both live and in the studio.

“While I was working with Elton John, other artists paid tribute to him, so I got to play with Phil Collins, Julie Andrews, Tammy Wynette and others,” Jorgenson said.

New musical influences beckon to him, from reggae to regional Mexican folk music.

“Every time I hear a different style of music, I want to try it,” Jorgenson said.

He even has a little pop and soul music in his history.

“I played with Billy Ocean a few years ago,” he said. “That was great.”

He still tours with his gypsy jazz ensemble, the John Jorgenson Quintet, and has performed with that group at the Raven in Healdsburg.

After California, the current J2B2 tour heads to the Czech Republic, Italy and Germany.

“I’m just touring now. I have no other project to plug,” he said last week by phone from a plane, about to take off for the Midwest.

