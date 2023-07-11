John Legend and Chrissy Teigen added a new bundle of joy to their family last month

Their baby boy Wren Alexander Stephens was born June 18 via a surrogate, Teigen announced on Instagram.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," she wrote.

Teigen shared that the baby was named partly after the surrogate, a woman named Alexandra, as a "thank you for this incredible gift" and so that the two can remain "forever connected."

The baby marks the fourth child that the model and EGOT winner have welcomed and the first through a surrogate. Teigen noted that having a fourth kid was of special importance to her, especially following the pregnancy loss she suffered in 2020.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," she continued in her post. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

This announcement comes after Legend and Teigen shared in January at a private concert that their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, was born at the beginning of the year.

The third child of the Grammy winner and the cookbook author arrived more than two years after Teigen's third pregnancy ended in tragedy. In fall 2020, Teigen penned a heartbreaking essay expressing her grief about the loss.

Two years later, Teigen clarified that her 2020 pregnancy loss was actually an abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she said during a conference in September. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

In August, Teigen announced via Instagram that she and Legend were expecting again. Despite her past health struggles, she said that she was feeling "hopeful and amazing" about the pregnancy.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," Teigen wrote.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful ... it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.