Seven-time Grammy-nominated percussionist John Santos has been named by Healdsburg Jazz, the organization that stages the town’s annual music festival, as its 2023 artist in residence.

For the past three years, Healdsburg Jazz has selected a musician to work with the organization on its concert presentations and educational programming.

Santos, a composer, bandleader and educator, also will be a featured artist at the 25th anniversary Healdsburg Jazz Festival, to be held June 17 to 25.

Santos is considered one of the foremost proponents of Afro-Latin music in the world today. Born in San Francisco in 1955, he was raised in the Puerto Rican and Cape Verdean musical traditions of his family.

He served as director of the Orquesta Tipica Cienfuegos from 1976 to 1980 and the Orquesta Batachanga from 1981 to 1985. Santos founded the Grammy-nominated Machete Ensemble and was its director from 1985 to 2006.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lxYggpn8lxE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

With that group, he released nine CDs with special guests from Puerto Rico, Cuba, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, mostly on his Machete Records label, which was founded in 1984 and continues today.

He served as SFJAZZ resident artistic director in 2013 and 2014. He currently directs the John Santos Sextet Latin jazz ensemble, which has recorded six full-length CDs.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6pzmOW1378E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Santos was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Jazz Education Network, based in Chicago. He’s also the subject of a documentary on his life and music titled “Skin to Skin,” which will be a featured film during Healdsburg’s summer festival.

Previous Healdsburg Jazz resident artists were Destiny Muhammad, harpist and composer, for 2021-2022 and Tammy L. Hall, pianist and composer, in 2021.

For updates on the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.