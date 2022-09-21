Jazz guitarist Julian Lage returns to Sonoma County with new album, live concert

When: 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Doors open one hour before each show.

For a man of 34, Santa Rosa native and jazz guitar star Julian Lage has a lot of experience.

Hailed as a child prodigy, Lage was the subject of the 1996 short documentary film “Jules at Eight.” Shortly after, he began playing with star artists including Carlos Santana, Pat Metheny and David Grisman.

Lage has been busy ever since, appearing either as lead player or side man on nearly 40 albums, including recordings with Charles Lloyd and Yoko Ono.

Earlier this month, he released his newest instrumental album, “View With a Room,” featuring six-string guitar master Bill Frissell, from Blue Note Records. Singles from the album include the hard-driving “Chavez,” as well as “Tributary,” “Auditorium” and “Word For Word.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cEqgeN27Hhk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QRdXAOkzAdg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lage and his trio, including bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King, will perform Sunday at the Trione Winery in Geyserville.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing in Geyserville,” Lage said. “It’s a treat to play so close to home.”

Lage and his wife, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy of Red Bluff, now live in New Jersey, but Lage has maintained his ties to Sonoma County, appearing roughly a dozen times at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, including a performance with Frisell there in 2018.

Future plans include new musical collaborations from Lage and Glaspy.

“We started working on a large version of our group — the duo we had for many years,” he said.

The guitarist doesn’t have a lot to say about his rather remarkable history.

“I have little perspective on it. I feel grateful to be playing music for so long. But really, it’s hard to see it as long or short,” he said. “I always have looked forward to expanding my composition skills, trying different formats and developing a larger, more eclectic repertoire.”

At 12, he performed at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Three years later, he became a faculty member of the Stanford Jazz Workshop at Stanford University.

Classically trained at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, he also studied at Sonoma State University and the Ali Akbar College of Music. He graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music in 2008.

His debut album, “Sounding Point,” was nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. His first solo acoustic album, “World's Fair,” was released in 2015. For the 2017 guitar duo album “Mount Royal,” Lage and guitarist-singer Chris Eldridge (of The Punch Brothers band and “Live from Here” radio show) received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-p8bN5-XvQc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

While based in New York, where he lived for 10 years before his move to Nashville during the coronavirus pandemic, Lage established a reputation as a sideman working with Gary Burton, Taylor Eigsti, John Zorn, Nels Cline, Eldridge, Eric Harland and Fred Hersch. Lage and Glaspy later moved back to the Northeast.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.