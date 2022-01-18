Kelly Clarkson visits Sonoma County

Singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson visited Sonoma County recently, posting on Twitter over the weekend to shout out her favorite local spots.

Clarkson wrote she stopped for lunch at Barndiva in Healdsburg, per a recommendation from Susan and Deb at clothing shop Susan Graf Limited on Matheson Street.

“Loved meeting y’all & if you’re in the area, people, it’s amazing!” the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

She recommended the “Save Me” cocktail at Barndiva, a modern, locally sourced American restaurant near Healdsburg Plaza.

Thank you Susan & Deb at “Susan Graf Limited” for hooking us up with lunch at Barndiva in Healdsburg, CA. Loved meeting y’all & if you’re in the area, people, it’s amazing! Try the “save me” cocktail! 😜❤️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 16, 2022

Local Instagram page “Shop Local Healdsburg” shared Clarkson’s tweet to thank her for supporting Healdsburg businesses.

A couple of commenters on the Instagram post said they had spotted the singer around town, too — one said she was riding a bicycle around town and another said Clarkson stopped at Plank Coffee on Dry Creek Road.

Clarkson is just the latest celebrity to spend time in Healdsburg. Other recent visitors include singer Justin Bieber, actress Sarah Hyland and TV personality Wells Adams. See some of their favorite local spots here.

Clarkson won the singing contest “American Idol” in 2002. Since then, she has earned three Grammy Awards, served as a judge on “The Voice” and has hosted her own daily talk, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” since 2019.