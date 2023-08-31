Khloé Kardashian has True school blues as daughter heads to kindergarten: 'No I'm not ok!'

Khloé Kardashian isn't a regular mom, she's a school mom.

The reality star just got emotional on Instagram as she celebrated daughter True's latest milestone: going to kindergarten. Kardashian rung in the occasion with photos of True in her school uniform — a white polo and blue plaid skirt — posing in front of a giant piece of paper and pencils surrounded by an arc of pastel balloons.

"For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok!" she captioned the collection of photos shared Wednesday. "Next it will be prom."

Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True in 2018 after two years of dating. The couple split in 2021 amid reports of the NBA player's alleged infidelity but have remained in contact to discuss "co-parenting matters," People reported in July 2022.

True's school send-off comes a year after Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

Thompson has two additional sons, each from other previous relationships.

Like True, her baby brother has a name that starts with a "T," the Good American co-founder revealed in May. During the Season 3 premiere of "The Kardashians," Khloé told friend and former "Late Late Show" host James Corden that her son's name is Tatum.

"So Tatum and True," she said. "Naming a human is really hard."