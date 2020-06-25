Kids from classic TV shows share recipes, memories in ’TV Dinners’ cookbook

A few pieces from a tiny chicken, some bullet-like peas with corn, green beans and carrots, and a glob of mashed potatoes — that was the fare marketed under the name “TV dinners,” which millions absent-mindedly consumed in the 1950s and ’60s while watching the small-screen adventures of a boy and his dog, a man and his three sons, a family wandering the cosmos and so many others.

With her new cookbook “TV Dinners,” Santa Rosa author Laurie Jacobson upgrades the menu with recipes from 40 former kid stars from television shows that have become pop culture legends. But the book’s real charm lies in the updated “where are they now?” bios of Jon Provost from “Lassie,” Stanley and Barry Livingston of “My Three Sons,” Billy Mumy and Angela Cartwright of “Lost in Space” and the rest of the book’s all-star cast of yesteryear’s video wunderkind from the 1950s through the ’70s.

A Sonoma County resident since 1970, and now retired from a long local career in real estate, Provost has continued to travel to make personal appearances, and has been a regular at Bay Area pop culture conventions for years. Stanley Livingston, who played Chip on “My Three Sons,” went on to found his film and television production company, while his younger brother Barry, who later played Ernie on the same series, continue to act, making guest appearances on the TV series “Two and a Half Men” and in the film “Argo,” among many others. Mumy became a musician and a writer for comic books and graphic novels. Cartwright wrote an award-winning coffee table book titled “Styling the Stars: Lost Treasures from the 20th Century Fox Archive.”

While you catch up on what they’ve been up to all these years, you can whip up a batch of Patty Duke’s Deep Dish Apple Pie, the late Mouseketeer Annette Funicello’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies or Kathy’s Cucumbers from Kathy Garver of “Family Affair.”

As you can surmise, many of the recipes don’t aim for haute cuisine. But that’s hardly the point, although Larry’s Grandmother’s Italian Stuffed Artichokes and Larry’s Marinated Grilled Halibut — both from Larry Matthews, who played little Ritchie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” — are a bit more ambitious. Still, simplicity and a certain cozy feeling prevail in the dishes these actors like to prepare.

“It’s comfort food,” said author Jacobson, 67. “It’s pretty much what we ate back in the ’50s and ’60s. I grew up having dinner in front of the TV, like everybody else. The recipes reflect that era. I’m not a cook, but there are couple I’m dying to try.”

Of course, some of the actors have had to make dietary adjustments during their mature years.

“Now they are seniors, so there have been some issues,” Jacobsen said. “Jerry Mathers (the star of ‘Leave It to Beaver’) has adult diabetes, and Paul Peterson (of ‘The Donna Reed Show’) is gluten-free.” Peterson and his wife Kala contributed a recipe for gluten-free meatloaf.

Jacobson had no trouble getting access to Provost, of course -- they’ve been married for 21 years -- but she knew how to find the rest of the former kid stars, too.

“I represent nostalgia actors for personal appearances, so I already had relationships with most of these stars,” she explained. “I met Jon an autograph show. I began trying to book him for more shows and his friends said, ‘How about me?’ The next thing I knew, I had a business.”

Jacobson already had a show business career of her own. She worked in Harvey Lembeck’s Comedy Improv Workshop for years in Los Angeles with classmates Robin Williams, John Ritter and John Larroquette. Jacobsen grew fascinated with tales from past performers and collected stories that became the basis for her first book, “Hollywood Heartbreak,” a 75-year history of Hollywood told through the lives and deaths of 31 people. Her fourth book, “Timmy’s in the Well — The Jon Provost Story” is a memoir she co-wrote with Provost. “TV Dinners” is her fifth book.

She also has written and produced documentaries, television series and specials, including” The 20th Anniversary of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’” “The Museum of Television and Radio’s Salute to Funny Women of Television” and “The Warner Bros. Studio Rededication Party.” For nine years, she served as head of development for producer Jack Haley Jr., whose father played the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz.”

And as for the former kid stars, what has become of them since their moments in the spotlight?

“It’s not a large group, and the lovely part of it is they all are still friends,” Jacobson said. “Some of them are still working as actors. Barry Livingston has worked consistently. Many of them went to work behind the scenes. Larry Mathews works in post-production, editing shows and fixing the sound.”

While there have been some tragic stories of young actors who experienced troubled years as they grew into adults, that is not the norm, Jacobson said.

“The kids did not make millions,” she explained. “‘Lassie’ was sponsored by Campbell’s Soup, so for Christmas, Jon got a basket of dented cans of soup they couldn’t sell. These kids kept grounded and avoided the wildness that some kid stars got into later.”

The author found her book was not only a labor of love, but good therapy, too.

“It’s been wonderful during the pandemic,” she said, “because we all want to think of an easier, more fun time.”

Priced at $24.95 and running 224 pages with dozens of black-and-white photographs, “TV Dinners” was published earlier this year by TV Classics Press -- a division of Micro Publishing Media -- in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The book is available on Amazon.com, Target.com, Abebooks.com and Thriftbooks.com, and wherever books are sold. Jacobson said.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.