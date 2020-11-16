Kids’ theater company starts student playwriting contest

Bridget Palmer has been directing children’s theater in Santa Rosa for 20 years. But it wasn’t until recently that she discovered a new interest: playwriting.

Now she’s hoping to share that passion with Santa Rosa’s youth through A Theater For Children, an organization for which she’s the volunteer director.

Past productions have included “The Lion King,” “Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz” and “Save Our Planet,” produced earlier this year. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit is limited in what it can offer currently.

“Since we can't do our normal productions for children to come and see for A Theater for Children, how about we get them excited about playwriting?” Palmer said. For that, she’s devised a playwriting contest. “It'll be something that they can do that's creative and fun.”

Young writers are invited to write a screenplay, and the winners of the competition will receive a $50-$200 cash prize. Any student grades 3 to 12 can enter before or on Dec. 1. A panel of local teachers and theater professionals will decide the winners.

The contest is split into three categories: 5-10 minute, 10-20 minute and 20-30 minute scripts. Palmer suggests that if entrants are new to playwriting, they might start in the 5-10 minute category so the task is less daunting initially.

The theme of the competition is “It takes a village to raise a child.” Palmer says students can interpret the theme as they wish, in whichever direction they feel inspired.

“It doesn't have to be interpreted in a really strict way. They can interpret that in any way that they want that makes sense to them,” she said. That might mean a story about young people and growing up or a story about a community, a school or a group of friends. “We're really wide open. We just wanted to plant a seed and see where people's creativity took them.”

Writing a script is a great project, Palmer says, for kids or groups of students to escape the boredom the coronavirus pandemic and staying at home might be causing.

“This is an outlet for kids to be able to engage their creativity and not just sit around watching TV and (watching) somebody else's creativity, but to actually look inside of themselves and harness their own creativity and feel empowered by the fact that they did that.”

Her advice to students is to start with an outline before writing the full dialogue of a script. Palmer said script writers could even meet with friends, in person or over Zoom, to practice improvising a play between characters.

As a resident artist at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Palmer has visited local schools to teach kids about theater. Younger writers, she said, often write a narrative story, but for the contest, entries must be in a script format, with dialogue between characters.

Palmer’s dream for the contest is to eventually produce one of the winning plays. She is currently producing “Alex and the Magic Staff,” a play she wrote, on Zoom. A Theater for Children also has held playwriting workshops in recent months to give students an idea of how a script is written.

“It's always interesting to tune in and see what kids are thinking and feeling, kind of like a barometer of our culture,” Palmer said. “I think the process of the children doing the writing and participating and the excitement (of) entering their play in the competition is worth a lot, whether they win or not.”