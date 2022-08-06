Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months — and plenty of drama

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance has come to an end.

The Times has confirmed that the reality TV star and former "Saturday Night Live" actor called it quits this week.

E! first reported on Friday that the pair broke up but decided to remain friends. Sources told E! that the couple found their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kardashian and Davidson met in 2019 and began dating in November 2021, shortly after the "Kardashians" star made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut. During her "SNL" gig in October, Kardashian appeared alongside Davidson in an "Aladdin"-inspired sketch where the two shared a kiss.

After multiple public sightings throughout 2021, Kardashian and Davidson made things official in March 2022. Since then, they appeared at a number of events, such as the "Kardashians" premiere and the White House correspondents dinner in April and the Met Gala in May, where Kardashian (to much controversy) wore one of Marilyn Monroe's famous dresses.

Public appearances and paparazzi photos apparently weren't enough to commemorate the relationship. In July, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that Davidson had immortalized their time on "SNL" with a tattoo that reads "Jasmine and Aladdin." The "King of Staten Island" actor also recently tattooed "my girl is a lawyer," on his chest as a nod to Kardashian's legal ambitions.

Getting their relationship off the ground wasn't without drama, especially from Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, who shares four children with the Skims founder. In March, the rapper debuted a disturbing music video for "Eazy," in which West kidnapped, buried and decapitated a figurine in the likeness of Davidson. West, who gave the comedian the nickname "Skete," harassed him so much that Davidson upped his security detail amid the drama.

In a June episode of "The Kardashians," her family's new reality series, Kardashian talked about her relationship with Davidson, who recently appeared in a trailer for the Hulu show's upcoming second season.

"Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We are doing really good," she said. "Pete said, 'I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed.' And I was like, 'OK. We will see.'"

