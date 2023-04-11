Kim Kardashian can now add scream queen to resume with 'American Horror Story' role

Kim Kardashian will be playing a "stylish" and "terrifying" role written specifically for her on the upcoming season of " American Horror Story."

The reality TV megastar turned beauty and fashion magnate will be starring in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story: Delicate" this summer.

Kardashian made the announcement on Monday via an eerie Instagram video set to the lullaby "Rock-a-Bye Baby" and the sound of children playing.

Kardashian will star alongside "AHS" veteran Emma Roberts, who returns to the franchise after a four-year hiatus. Roberts starred in "AHS" installments "Coven," "Freak Show," "Cult," "Apocalypse" and "1984." She also toplined Murphy's "Scream Queens."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Halley Feiffer will be the sole writer and showrunner for the 12th season of "AHS." Feiffer has written episodes for "American Crime Story," "Roar," "SMILF" and "Mozart in the Jungle."

The upcoming season will be based on Danielle Valentine's thriller "Delicate Condition," which hits bookstores in August. The novel follows an indie film actress as she navigates a taxing IVF journey, which constantly seems to be sabotaged. She becomes convinced there's someone sinister plotting to ensure she never gets pregnant; when she turns to the men in her life, they refuse to listen.

Murphy reportedly was so impressed by Kardashian when she hosted a 2021 episode of "Saturday Night Live" that he began discussing bringing her into the "AHS" fold last summer.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family," co-creator Murphy told THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Kardashian starred on E!'s reality mega-hit " Keeping Up With the Kardashians " for more than 15 years and relaunched the reality family drama with Hulu's " The Kardashians " in 2022. This marks the first major scripted role for the reality star. She's played herself in a variety of cameos on sitcoms including "How I Met Your Mother," "Last Man Standing" and "30 Rock" and in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight."

As far as scripted gigs, her acting resume features only a handful of roles over the last 20 years. She played Elle in the 2009 drama series "Beyond the Break" for four episodes and appeared on one episode of "CSI: NY" in 2009. She also portrayed Nikki LePree on "Drop Dead Diva" for four episodes in 2012.

