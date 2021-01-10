Kim Kardashian planning to divorce Kanye West: reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce, according to multiple reports.

Kardashian, 40, has been debating the move since the summer, People reported. West, 43, reportedly considers the separation “inevitable.”

The power couple have spent little time together in recent months, according to E! News. West lives in Wyoming, while Kardashian lives in California with their four children.

Those children — North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 20 months — are the main reason Kardashian has yet to officially file, E! News reported.

“Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out,” a source told E!, which airs “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014, three years after her infamous 72-day marriage to NBA journeyman Kris Humphries.

Silencing doubters, the couple remained strong for more than six years, but a divorce first appeared possible in July 2020 when West tweeted about getting one. He later backtracked, and Kardashian stood by him.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and his words sometimes do not line up with his intentions.”