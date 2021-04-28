‘Kincade Fire’ documentary debuts at online Alexander Valley Film Festival

“The Kincade Fire,” a documentary about the 2019 wildfire in Sonoma and Lake counties, is making its debut at the virtual Alexander Valley Film Festival.

The 53-minute film documents 7 days of firefighting, evacuations and record-breaking winds that started Oct. 23, 2019, in the Geysers in the Mayacamas Mountains. More than 75,000 acres burned.

The documentary is available online through Sunday, May 2.

Sonoma County filmmakers Leslie and James Simmons of Simz Productions began the project last year in collaboration with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

The filmmakers and participants in the film will take part in a free virtual panel discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go here.

The film incorporates footage and photos captured by firefighters, property owners, independent journalists and photojournalists. It also includes interviews with The Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore and others.

“Our goal was to have an accurate, historical account of the fire’s path and the strategic response of our public safety personnel,” said Leslie Simmons in a statement.

“But we also want to be able to recall the emotional toll this has had,” she added. “Firefighters working tirelessly during this event were losing their own homes while saving others. Our local firefighters sacrifice so much for the greater good.”

Watch the film’s trailer here:

For more information on the film, visit simzproductions.com. For more information on the Alexander Valley Film Festival, visit avfilmsociety.org/alexander-valley-film-festival.

Funding for the documentary was made possible through a grant by the Foley Family Charitable Foundation to the Geyserville Volunteer Firefighters’ Association.

This is the second time the Simmonses have had a film in the Alexander Valley Film Festival. Their first movie, a drama titled “For What It’s Worth,” won the audience award during the 2016 festival.

