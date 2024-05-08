When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 17

At age 25, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has met with resistance from some of his contemporaries for his devotion to the blues, which they consider “old” music.

But he believes he’s gaining ground.

“I seem to see more young people of my ages and color who are more interested. I see young people leaning into the blues,” Ingram said. “And now they see other kids enjoying the blues.”

In turn, Ingram is reaching out to them.

“I have a lot of influences from lots of genres, including hip hop,” Ingram said.

Ingram will perform May 17 in a concert presented by Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience at Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards.

While reaching out to his contemporaries, Ingram still respects the masters of traditional blues, including the mentor he respectfully calls, “Mr. Buddy Guy.”

“I’ve been on the road with him for a couple of year. I learned a lot from him about the blues business: what to do and what not to do,” Ingram said. “He shared his experience in all of those.”

A native of Clarksdale, Mississippi — which is widely recognized as the birthplace of the blues — Ingram got interested in the blues at age 5, when his father showed him a television documentary about Muddy Waters. Waters is considered the father of modern Chicago blues.

In 2014, when he was 15, Ingram performed as part of the Delta Blues Museum band for Michelle Obama at the White House.

The young blues guitarist released his first album, “Kingfish,” on Alligator Records in 2019, followed two years later by “661,” named for the Mississippi Delta’s area code.

His second album won the Grammy Award in 2022 for best contemporary blues album.

In 2023, Ingram was named “Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year” at the Blues Music Awards. Late last year, his third album, “Live at London” was released.

Ingram even has had some television experience, including a cameo appearance in “Luke Cage,” one of the the Marvel superhero television series.

The young blues guitarist and singer has no trouble identifying his goals. He wants more.

“I want to do everything: albums, TV, moves, everything,” he said.

