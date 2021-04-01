Kiss rocker Gene Simmons on moving to Tahoe: 'No more traffic jams'

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons shared on KTLA that he's saying goodbye to California — and moving to Nevada for "a change of pace with less of the hubbub, with no more traffic jams, no more earthquakes and no more fires."

The God of Thunder and his wife, Shannon Lee Tweed, an actress and Playboy Playmate, are selling their opulent 14,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion on two acres — with all the accoutrements, including "swimming pool and back rubs" — and moving to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

Simmons, 71, said they bought a 4-acre property and hopes to buy the 96 neighboring acres as well.

While Simmons is bound to find a mellower life amid so much open land, anyone familiar with the region knows that gridlock traffic is common around the lake, summer wildfires fill the Tahoe Basin with smoke in summer, and the ground still shakes in Nevada.

Simmons told the New York Post he was moving to Nevada for a quieter life but also that the taxes in the Silver State are "much more appealing," while California has become "uninhabitable" due to its tax rates.

"We have been exploring our primary residence options outside of California for a couple of years," Simmons said in a press release shared with the Post. "We considered various properties in various states but ultimately decided that Nevada is a better choice for us. We are at a place in our lives where a big city lifestyle is just not our thing anymore."

The couple raised their two children in their LA home, and Simmons told KTLA the kids have gone on to buy their own homes in the Hollywood Hills.

"It's time for Shannon and I to move out of LA and California," he said. "It's very sad, but also a happy time. It's sad because we raised our kids in this gorgeous home and it's also a happy time because it's the next phase."

Simmons joked he'd be leaving behind celebrity tour buses at the front door.

Simmons first put his seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Beverly Hills house on the market in October for $22 million, and the price on the listing with the Altman Brothers Team increased to $25 million in March.

Simmons' family was featured in the reality show "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 to 2012.