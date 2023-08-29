When Kool & the Gang perform, it’s always a celebration, so as the song says, “Celebrate good times, come on.”

The band will mark its 60th anniversary next year, and co-founder, bassist and bandleader Robert “Kool” Bell is still having a good time.

Sporting a career of achievements including two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 top 10 R&B hits, nine top 10 pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums, the band will perform Sept. 9 at the Green Music Center.

Kool & the Gang has sold 70 million albums across the globe.

The fans still remember, Bell said by phone from a tour stop last week in Florida.

“We cannot leave the stage without playing ‘Ladies’ Night’ and ‘Celebration’ and ‘Get Down on It,’” he said.

“The audience loves it,” he continued. “We go from ‘Open Sesame’ into ‘Jungle Boogie’ into ‘Hollywod Swinging.’ We also put ‘Funky Stuff’ in there.”

It’s not all oldies. The band released its newest album, “People Just Wanna Have Fun,” in July, following its single, “Let’s Party” featuring Sha Sha Jones.

The band also looks forward to series of residencies at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, formerly the Las Vegas Hilton, where Elvis Presley long performed. Kool & the Gang is lined up for periodic strings of shows there starting in October this year and running through October next year.

Bell and drummer and keyboardist George Brown are the remaining founding members of Kool & The Gang, although several musicians in the lineup have been with the band for 20 years or more, Bell said.

“George is the producer of our most recent album,” he said.

Bell’s brother, saxophonist Ronald Bell, who wrote or cowrote many of the band’s top hits, died in 2020.

“He’s missed,” Robert Bell said. “We started off in 1964 as the Jazziacs. We were doing more of a jazz track.”

Next, the band became the Soultown Revue.

“We were the backup band for local talent in Jersey, so we had to learn all of the Motown hits, because that’s what they were doing,” he said.

In 1967, the band became regulars at the Blue Note Lounge in Jersey, where one of the MC's advertised them with a new name, Kool & the Flames, capitalizing on Robert Bell’s neighborhood nickname. But the ‘Flames’ part of the name didn’t last long.

“That’s because you had James Brown and the Famous Flames, and we did not want any trouble with the Godfather of Soul,” as Brown was known, Bell said.

Renamed Kool & the Gang, the band got a recording deal with De-Lite Records and recorded its all-instrumental debut album in 1970. The new band name became the album title as well.

The band scored its first major commercial success with its fourth studio album, “Wild and Peaceful.“ The singles "Jungle Boogie" and "Hollywood Swinging” made it to U.S. top 10, marking the band's breakthrough to a broader audience.

“Moving forward, we went on tour with the Jackson 5,” Bell recalled. “The promoter said, ‘Hey man, you guys are doing a great job on the tour, but I think you need a lead singer.’”

In 1979, Kool & the Gang added South Carolina-born singer James "J.T." Taylor, leading to a string of hits that lasted well into the 1980s.

The band entered a four-album collaboration with Brazilian musician, songwriter and arranger Eumir Deodato as their producer.

Kool & the Gang's first album with Deodato, “Ladies' Night,” was released in 1979 and became their most successful album since their formation. Two singles from that album hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Too Hot” at No. 5 and “Ladies Night” at No. 8, in early 1980.

Later that year, the “Celebrate!” album became an even bigger commercial success. The lead single "Celebration" remains the band's only single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The song originated from the lyric "Come on, let's all celebrate" from "Ladies' Night,“ which inspired Robert Bell to write what the band dubbed their “international anthem.”

The band has traditionally thrived on collaboration and improvisation, Bell said.

“We’d get in the studio and start groovin’ and we’d like it and that would become a song,” he said. “Upbeat is natural for us. We bounced things off each other.”

A half dozen Kool & the Gang songs made it on movie soundtracks, including “Open Sesame” in “Saturday Night Fever” and “Jungle Boogie” in “Pulp Fiction.”

With the onset of hip-hop, the genre’s stars discovered that Kool & the Gang’s instrumental riffs made great samples they could lift and add to their own recordings.

“I was told we were told were the most sampled band in the country,” Bell said. “We’ve been sampled 1,800 times all together. We had people on sample patrol.”

Eventually, legislation was passed to require that recording artists be compensated with royalties for samples taken from their music, he added.

Some versions of Kool & the Gang hits recorded by other artists please Bell.

“I liked what Will Smith did with ‘Summer Madness,’” he said, “and what Puff Daddy did with ‘Hollywood Swinging.’”

Yet there is nothing like the real thing and that is what Bell promises his fans with his Green Music Center show.

“We thank all the fans that supported us for all these years,” he said.

