Kourtney Kardashian confirms 'urgent fetal surgery,' says baby boy with Travis Barker is safe

Kourtney Kardashian says she is on the mend days after she was hospitalized for a health scare involving her pregnancy.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the reality TV star and Poosh founder, 44, revealed that she underwent an "urgent fetal surgery." She and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she wrote. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kardashian shared a black-and-white photo of her hand with a hospital bracelet on her wrist as she held Barker's tattooed hand. In her caption, the realty star also said she "will be forever grateful" to the doctors for "saving our baby's life," her mother and Barker.

The TV star, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, detailed her hospital stay days after Blink-182 announced that it was postponing its Ireland tour dates because of "an urgent family matter" involving Barker.

Fans speculated that the family emergency was related to Kardashian's pregnancy.

On Monday, People reported the TV star paid a "brief" visit to the hospital at the time but returned home to her children and was "feeling better" after the incident. A source told the magazine Kardashian was "happy to have Travis back home."

She added in her Wednesday post: "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

(L.A. Times staff writers Nardine Saad and Christie Carras contributed to this report.)

