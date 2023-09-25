Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is hospitalized, manager confirms

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is in the hospital, the rap group's manager, Bobby Dee, confirmed Monday to The Times.

No additional details regarding the musician's condition were revealed. Confirmation comes days after Krayzie Bone (real name Anthony Henderson) reportedly checked himself in at a Los Angeles hospital Friday after coughing up blood, according to AllHipHop.

Sources told the website that the 50-year-old underwent "immediate surgery" to stop the bleeding caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. TMZ reported Monday that the "East 1999" rapper was placed in an induced coma and will undergo a second procedure to deal with internal bleeding.

Krayzie Bone revealed in 2016 that he was battling sarcoidosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is characterized by the growth of granulomas — tiny groups of inflammatory cells — in any part of the body, most commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. It's unclear whether the producer's hospitalization is related to his sarcoidosis.

As reports of Krayzie Bone's hospitalization spread over the weekend, members of the rap community and fans shared their best wishes on social media. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony collaborator Bizzy Bone reshared multiple fans' supportive posts that read, "Pray for Kray," to his Instagram story.

On X, NBA star LeBron James voiced his support, writing, "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽to Krayzie man!!!!"

Krayzie Bone, who was born in Cleveland, is one of the five rappers who make up Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The Grammy-nominated group rose to fame in the late '90s and is known for its second album, "E. 1999 Eternal," and the debut EP "Creepin on Ah Come Up."

He also pursued a solo career that included albums "Thug on da Line," "Thugline Boss" and "Chasing the Devil." Earlier this year, Krayzie Bone released " QuickFix: Level 3: Level Up."