Kristen Brown, a country singer who recently appeared on “The Voice,” will perform the national anthem at a Sonoma Raceway event in June, the raceway announced this week.

Brown, a Roseville native, will sing before the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 8.

Described by the raceway as a “rising star” in country music, Brown appeared on season 24 of the NBC singing contest in 2023, making it into the top 20.

Brown chose Gwen Stefani as her coach during the blind audition in September 2023 where she performed Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away.” She was eventually “stolen” during the knockout round by John Legend with her performance of “This One’s For the Girls,” by Martina McBride. She wowed the judges with her performance of “Need You Now” by Lady A during the contest’s playoffs.

Of her experience on the show, she told KCRA-TV, “you don’t lose anything. You grow from it. You get this amazing opportunity.”

According to her website, she has opened for country stars such as Morgan Wallen and Rascal Flatts and performed at Bay Area venues including Levi’s Stadium and Oracle Park.

She is currently self producing an album.

Brown’s performances, covers, and singles can be found on her YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

During the The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 up-and-coming racers will compete on “one of the most challenging road courses” of the NASCAR Xfinity series, according to the raceway’s website.

Tickets are $40 each and weekend passes range from $145 to $180.

For more information, go to sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223.