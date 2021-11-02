Subscribe

Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 2, 2021, 11:15AM
Updated 51 minutes ago

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette