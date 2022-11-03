LA band Las Cafeteras brings ‘Hasta La Muerte’ show to Rohnert Park

What: “Hasta La Muerte,” Las Cafeteras’ Day of the Dead Celebration

It’s not too late to celebrate the Day of the Dead as the Los Angeles band Las Cafeteras brings an evocative Día de los Muertos show to the Green Music Center on Thursday.

Titled “Hasta La Muerte,” it’s truly a show, with song, dance, costumes, face paint, golden marigolds and a story about a saint who guides the departed home.

“This is a brand-new production from Las Cafeteras,” said band co-founder and singer Hector Flores.

It’s a two-act musical journey examining “grief, loss and death, through the eyes of an Indigenous practice called Day of the Dead.”

Yet it’s not somber or mournful, he said, noting that Las Cafeteras are known for their exuberant, uplifting concerts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NZGznPUC43k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Harking back to the Indigenous traditions of Mexico and Central America, he said, “in Día de los Muertos we celebrate death, we celebrate life.”

Reinterpreted for the 21st century, the show “tells a new story about life and death,” using archetypes such as La Llorona, the Weeping Woman.

In the original tale, the Weeping Woman is blamed for killing her children and is cursed to forever walk in purgatory.

But in “Hasta La Muerte,” La Llorona did not commit these sins — she’s unfairly blamed for them, as women have been throughout history — and ultimately she finds redemption.

In the show, La Bruja (the Witch) is transformed into La Curandera (the Healer). And there’s a saint who escorts spirits from purgatory to heaven. She also consoles the living who are grieving for those who have transitioned to the afterlife.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bcghL-A2Wto">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Flores said the awareness that we’re all going to die can encourage us to live more fully. That helps us “understand life and celebrate one another,” he said.

A central tenet of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is remembering and honoring ancestors.

“That’s how we survive as a people,” Flores said. “That’s how we’ve always survived, with stories, before the times of technology and written word.

“Many of our ancestors didn’t know how to read and write. But they knew how to pass stories. And they did it through song. They did it through dance. They did it through memory,” he said.

“So what we’re gaining is an Indigenous practice of remembering who we were, so we can become who we are and move forward.”

Flores noted that today we document everything with our phones, taking photos and videos. But that doesn’t mean we remember or are present for the events we’re recording.

“There’s a distinct difference between documenting and remembering,” he said.

“When we don’t practice the use of our memory, we lose something that’s very important,” he said. “We lose our family stories, our family history.”

Part of the intent of this performance is to encourage people to remember and honor their ancestors.

Toward that end, a communal altar will be open for public participation.

The band is encouraging audience members to bring mementos of their deceased loved ones: photos (copies, not originals), flowers or items these ancestors loved.

These are called ofrendas, Flores said, offerings to keep the dead alive in our hearts.

With seven musicians joined by four dancers, the performance will be a blend of traditional songs and Las Cafeteras’ originals, such as their most recent release, “La Llorona.”

Mariachi and ranchera singer Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of the dashing Mexican singer and actor Pedro Infante, will join the band.

She will be part of the “Hasta La Muerte” show and also will sing a couple of her legendary grandfather’s songs.

The performance will be bilingual but will be completely understandable to non-Spanish speakers, Flores said.

Las Cafeteras came out of East L.A. and began performing in 2005.

Their music, with songs such as “If I Was President” (“Si Fuera Presidente”), is unabashedly political and progressive.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5XqqsuLl8hU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Las Cafeteras singers shift seamlessly from English to Spanish as their songs combine music, vocals and spoken word.

They remain in close touch with their Indigenous roots, playing “son jarocho,” music that goes back centuries and evolved in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Flores said.

Son jarocho combines “African, Indigenous, mestizo, Spanish and beats, rhythms and rhymes,” Flores said in a 2020 interview.

“We learned how to play this 400-year-old Afro-Mexican style of music. That’s where we found our voice,” he said.

“If you learn son jarocho, you learn how to sing, how to dance. You gotta play. You gotta do percussion.”

Though band members have worked as community organizers and hold strong political views, “we found that if you want someone to listen to you, don’t talk to them about politics,” Flores said.

Las Cafeteras has found a better strategy: “Share a song.”

The Day of the Dead celebrations aren’t political.

“Everybody has a way to remember their loved ones,” Flores said in a recent phone interview.

“The dead remind us that that’s part of our work as humans, not as Latinos or Chicanos. It’s one of those practices that brings us together.”

“Hasta La Muerte” will be a sensory celebration, with the burning of sage and copal (pine sap), a common tradition in Indigenous ceremonies in Latin America.

“That smell of the copal and sage for our people reminds us what time it is,” Flores said. “It’s that time of year when we’re going to create the altars.”

Among the other band members are Denise Carlos and Jesus Gonzalez on vocals, master son jaracho musician Jorge Mijangos, Jose Cano on drums and Moises Baqeiro on bass. The newest Las Cafeteras member is vocalist Jasmine Lopez.

Flores said they’re thrilled to be back on the road playing for live audiences after performing mostly virtual shows during the first couple years of the pandemic.

“It’s human touch,” Flores said. “We’re communal people.”

Playing live shows “feels so liberating. It feels great.”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.