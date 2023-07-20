Special event: Llisa Demetrios, chief curator, Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15. Registration is required for this event. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. Saturday.

How does an art exhibit come together?

Often, they’re planned months or even years in advance, but sometimes the idea is the result of a spontaneous moment.

“I was seated in the fall of 2021 next to the executive director of the Whitney Museum in New York,” said Linda Keaton, executive director at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art in Sonoma.

“I have a special interest in work by women artists, especially abstract art,” Keaton explained.

The Whitney Museum had just opened an exhibit titled “Labyrinth of Forms: Women and Abstraction, 1930 - 1950,” featuring works on paper.

“It was a great show and got great reviews, but not many people saw it, because at the time, we were coming out of COVID,” Keaton said.

Museums, like many other public venues, had been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the Whitney Museum, Adam D. Weinberg, liked the idea of giving the exhibit additional exposure and agreed to a special arrangement allowing the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art to open the show last May. The exhibit continues in Sonoma until September.

Keaton believes that early women abstract artists did not get the credit and attention they deserved in the beginning.

“The women working alongside the men in New York were foundational to the movement, but they were not recognized,” Keaton said.

Painter Elaine de Kooning, for example, was overshadowed by her husband, Dutch-American abstract expressionist artist Willem de Kooning, Keaton observed.

Another woman artist represented in the exhibit, Louise Nevelson, primarily known as a sculptor, struggled financially in the 1950s, despite winning awards and her popularity with art critics.

“The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art has been featuring a lot of underrepresented artists,” Keaton said, “and we’re going to continue doing that.”

Previous exhibits there have featured Native American, African American and Asian American artists, she said.

One of the women artists represented in the “Labyrinth of Forms” show has a strong local connection.

Sacramento-born artist and designer Ray Kaiser was active in the abstract art movement but later became more famous as Ray Eames, after her marriage to designer, architect and filmmaker Charles Eames.

Through their Eames Office, Ray and Charles Eames made groundbreaking contributions in the fields of architecture, graphic design, textile design, film and furniture.

The Eameses are considered one of the most influential creative forces of the 20th century. Among their most recognized designs is the Eames Lounge Chair and the Eames Dining Chair.

Petaluma is home to the Eames Institute, a nonprofit public charity that acts as a steward of the Eames Ranch, the former home of Charles’s daughter Lucia Eames, as well as the Eames Collection of Ray and Charles Eames designs.

On Sunday, in connection with the “Labyrinth of Forms” exhibit, Llisa Demetrios from the Eames Institute will offer her personal biographical insight into the work of her grandmother, Ray Eames, at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Demetrios will share images and stories of Ray Eames’ work that represent her long artistic career in New York and California, works that are archived at the Eames Institute in Petaluma.

“Most of the women in this exhibit were based in New York,” Keaton noted. “But we always like to have a local connection.”

