Las Cafeteras to perform virtual concert at Green Music Center

East L.A. band Las Cafeteras wants you to do more than sit and listen to their music. They want you to sing, to dance, to think about the stories they’re telling.

The daughters and sons of immigrants, they want to engage you in conversation. And then they want you to act.

“Before we were musicians, we were organizers,” said Hector Flores, who sings and plays the jarana, a guitar-like instrument with eight strings that originated in Veracruz, Mexico.

“We were folks working with immigrant rights and youth organizations, so for us having genuine conversations is as natural as anything else.”

And although they can’t play in person for their dedicated fans, Las Cafeteras will perform a live-streamed show hosted by Sonoma State’s Green Music Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

“Just because there are no concerts doesn’t mean you stop being a storyteller,” Flores said.

Las Cafeteras’ songs range from the political (“If I Was President”) to the personal (“Luna Lovers”). Their sound is varied, but it’s rooted in son jarocho, music that evolved in the state of Veracruz and dates back centuries to the gruesome days of the slave trade, Flores said.

It combines “African, indigenous, mestizo, Spanish and beats, rhythms and rhymes,” he said. “We learned how to play this 400-year-old Afro-Mexican style of music. That’s where we found our voice.

“If you learn son jarocho, you don’t really learn one thing. You learn how to sing, how to dance. You gotta play; you gotta do percussion.”

Las Cafeteras employs unusual instruments such as the quijada, a donkey’s jawbone.

“You can scrape the teeth, rattled the teeth, bang the sides and make it shake,” Flores said. “Son jarocho gave us a window to a time when people did more with less, when you could create an instrument out of anything.”

When the band members came together in the mid-2000s, they weren’t “virtuosos,” Flores said. But they had drive, and they rehearsed and played “everywhere, anywhere, all the time.

“You got a baptism? Hey, we’ll play it. You got a first communion? We’ll play it. You got a birthday? We’ll definitely play it. You have funeral, we have sad songs, too.”

Las Cafeteras took their music to marches, to protests and to community gatherings, too. But they don’t want to come across as angry or combative.

“We found that if you want someone to listen to you, don’t talk to them about politics,” Flores said. “Share a song.”

Multi-faceted group

The music of Las Cafeteras “isn’t just about pain and resistance,” said vocalist and jarana player Denise Carlos, who earned a master’s degree in clinical social work from Loyola University Chicago. “It’s also about freedom and liberty and inspiration and joy.

“During our shows, everyone is laughing and dancing and playing, and we are able to do that while talking about the things that suck in this world.”

The band is a collective and make decisions by consensus, Carlos said. And its members have myriad interests outside of making music together.

“Everyone gets a say; everyone’s sound is invited,” she said. “It’s why we take so long to put albums out.”

Leah Rose Gallegos, a Cafeteras vocalist, just had her second child with bandmate David Flores (Hector’s brother) and is on a hiatus to take care of her kids. She’s also the co-founder of People’s Yoga, an East L.A. studio dedicated to offering affordable classes.

“We all have other priorities,” Carlos said. “We never keep each other from thriving.”

And as the children of immigrants, the members of Las Cafeteras are committed to working toward fairer and more decent treatment of those who come to this country, Carlos said.

“Yes I wear flowers and big puffy dresses,” she said. “But I am also the outcry for liberation and the demand for better treatment of people like my family. I am all of it.”

Cumbia, plus hip-hop

Growing up in Los Angeles, Carlos said she felt “very ashamed to not be Mexican enough. I learned to love myself and appreciate my Chicana culture, my Chicana language. And the way that I present myself on stage is to be reflective of what I never saw growing up.”

She said Las Cafeteras honors its roots but brings contemporary sounds into the mix.

“We take this very traditional, cultural sound and then we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, I grew up listening to the Smiths, to hip-hop,’” Carlos said. “I grew up dancing to my parents’ cumbia and ranchera and norteños, so we are mixing it all in the pot.”

For Flores, that mix includes the music he discovered growing up: Motown, reggae, African legends such as Fela Kuti, even Rage Against the Machine.

“We’re singing stories from the past, from Mexico, but 400 years from now, how are people going to know that we existed? We have a story, too,” he said.

“What was it like growing up in Los Angeles as native and immigrant children? That was the turning point for writing our own music and songs.”

One last thing about the band: they’re called Las Cafeteras (cafe workers, or coffee growers) because several members met at the Eastside Cafe, a community center. But why the feminine form?

“We are movement kids who want to challenge the norm, challenge masculine language in Spanish,” Flores said. Though the group has six men and two women, “We wanted to acknowledge ourselves as a powerful group made of women, created by women and acknowledge the feminine strength within us.”

Then he added with a laugh, “And the women in the band didn’t want to be called Los Cafeteros.”

Las Cafeteras performs Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online through Sonoma State’s Green Music Center at gmc.sonoma.edu.