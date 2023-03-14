Las Vegas headliner David Blaine injured in 80-foot drop, then continues show

LAS VEGAS — David Blaine has been accused of being separated from sanity. Saturday night he suffered a separated shoulder during his “In Spades” show at Resorts World Theatre.

Blaine misfired on his landing during his show-opening, 80-foot drop into a stack of boxes in the audience. The hotel reported Saturday night that Blaine suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

Blaine posted succinctly on his Instagram page, “Wow that hurt!”

“Mr. Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort. After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor.”

The danger risks in Blaine’s shows have been evident throughout his 10 shows so far at Resorts World. He said Friday’s show was the closest he’s come to blacking out onstage, during his underwater, breath-holding act. He resurfaced from the large tank, gasping, at the 10:01 mark.

Blaine also pierced his left palm in his Dec. 17 performance, in which he slams his hand over three cups selected by audience members. On this night, the cup concealed the trick’s danger prop — an ice pick.

