Latin Grammys honor ‘Patria y Vida’ and Rubén Blades

Nobody swept this year’s Latin Grammys. Top categories — record and album of the year — recognized worthy elders: Rubén Blades and Caetano Veloso (with his son Tom).

“Patria y Vida,” the Cuban protest anthem, was song of the year and urban song of the year. Camilo, busy as both songwriter and singer, collected four awards for three different songs plus best pop vocal album for “Mis Manos,” and helped win producer of the year for Edgar Barrera.

C. Tangana shared songwriting awards for best alternative song and best pop/rock song, and his two dozen engineers shared the best engineered album award for his “El Madrileño.” And Juan Luis Guerra won best traditional pop vocal album and a handful of minor awards, adding to his extensive shelf.

Juliana Velásquez, a promisingly poetic Colombian songwriter, was named best new artist, and Mon Laferte had the best singer-songwriter album, “Seis,” in a category almost always dominated by men. (She also flaunted both her volatile voice and, with cutouts in her outfits, her pregnant belly.)

But as always at the Latin Grammys, it was the performances — fiery (literally with best urban album winner Bad Bunny), impassioned and virtuous — and the razzle-dazzle that made the show worthwhile.