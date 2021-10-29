Laura Dern pulls out of Women in Conversation event prompting cancellation

Laura Dern has pulled out of her appearance at the upcoming Sonoma County Women in Conversation event due to an unexpected scheduling conflict prompting the program’s cancellation.

The award-winning actress and activist was to appear at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Nov. 6.

All ticket holders will be contacted by the venue and receive a refund.

The popular program, sponsored by The Press Democrat, most recently featured an on-stage conversation with Olympians Kristi Yamaguchi, Brandi Chastain and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

The next Women in Conversation event will take place in the spring of 2022. Speakers to be announced.