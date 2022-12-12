‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner accused of mistreating women, support staff on multiple shows

LOS ANGELES — In June, David Graziano was given the keys to one of the most valuable fiefdoms in television when he was named showrunner of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (“SVU” among fans) ahead of the NBC drama’s record-setting 24th season.

Graziano, known as “Graz” to friends and colleagues, is a prominent television writer and producer with a lengthy string of credits to his name including stints on the recent adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” on Starz and the Amazon Original “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

None of his previous shows, however, can claim “SVU’s” enduring popularity — it is the longest-running prime-time live-action series in history, shown in 250 territories worldwide.

In September, the series kicked off its new season with a bang: a three-hour crossover “event” with the trio of currently airing “Law & Order” dramas. The special was the most watched on network television, demonstrating how strongly “SVU” still connects with loyal viewers who remain invested in this “elite squad” of NYPD detectives.

But trouble was brewing behind the scenes.

Not long after Graziano took the helm of “SVU,” the show’s script coordinator — who works closely with the show’s writers — quit.

After the position was posted on a listserv that circulates widely among script coordinators, it triggered warnings from other individuals who had previously worked with Graziano.

“The new showrunner, David Graziano, is a very unprofessional, ego-centric, and immature man. I have been in this industry a long time, and I have never experienced such pure, white-male misogyny,” wrote Haley Cameron, the script coordinator who had exited the show.

Under Graziano, the production was “an absolute unorganized nightmare,” she continued, cautioning, “I urge you — especially women — to think twice before putting yourself in a position that could end as badly as mine did.”

Cameron did not detail the conduct that she found to be unprofessional in her listserv remarks. She declined to comment to the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement provided by his spokesperson, Alafair Hall, Graziano said that Cameron worked for less than a month on the show in an “entry level position” and that her claims about him were “false” and undermined by the fact she was “about to be fired” over concerns he had raised about her “unprofessional” job performance — including making unapproved script changes.

“The implication that Mr. Graziano created a hostile work environment, or is sexist, inappropriate and unprofessional is false,” Hall said.

A source close to NBCUniversal said it investigated Cameron’s claims and the studio found that Graziano was not operating outside of professional expectations.

Graziano, whose conduct has been called into question by a number of his former colleagues, was placed in charge of a series whose subject matter routinely deals with sexual and domestic violence, as well as abuse of power.

The allegations against Graziano occurred in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which sparked a series of anti-harassment laws and workplace policies intended to weed out the kind of abusive behaviors that dethroned the likes of mega producer Scott Rudin and celebrity showrunner Joss Whedon.

Although it can be difficult to disentangle personality clashes and conflicting claims in the workplace, Cameron’s assessment of Graziano was echoed by more than a dozen individuals who have worked with him previously on several other shows. They described him variously as a volatile and bullying boss who rage-fired underlings, left staffers in tears and made inappropriate and demeaning comments toward women, support staff and people of color. Many spoke to the L.A. Times on condition of anonymity for fear of personal or professional repercussions.

Hall said Graziano was “proud of his leadership skills on SVU,” adding that there has been no turnover in the production offices on the show since he took over almost six months ago.

Julie Martin, an executive producer and writer on “SVU,” did not respond to a request for comment.

The complaints about Graziano highlight concerns among victims’ advocates that some showrunners wield too much unchecked power as they move from show to show, and that much work remains when it comes to Hollywood’s commitment to equality, inclusion and safety in the workplace.

As long as Hollywood has existed, bullying has been ingrained in the culture. But Graziano’s conduct stood out, according to many of those who worked for him.

“Bullying in this business is a matter of degrees. There is a problem in this business,” said one of the television writers who worked with Graziano in the mid-2000s and has gone on to work on other shows.