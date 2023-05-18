Lea Michele out of ‘Funny Girl’ again due to COVID

NEW YORK — COVID has sidelined Lea Michele once again.

The current star of the hit Broadway musical “Funny Girl” will be out of the box-office shattering production until May 23.

Producers shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, announcing that Michele “has tested positive for COVID.” Standbys Julie Benko and Ephie Aardema will step into the role of Fannie Bryce until Michele’s return next week.

Benko won high marks with audiences during a brief run in the lead role last summer, after Beanie Feldstein exited the highly anticipated revival and before Michele came on board. The Fairfield, Connecticut, native now performs on Thursdays, as an alternate.

Just days after premiering in her dream role last September, Michele announced on social media that she would not be able to take the stage “due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result.”

The 36-year-old “Glee” star missed more than a week of shows.

Last July, all 41 theaters on the Great White Way adopted a “mask optional” policy. However, the Broadway League “strongly encouraged” audience members to wear masks in theaters, which was consistent with city and state recommendations at the time.

“Funny Girl” is scheduled to close Sept. 3.

