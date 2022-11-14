Legendary Broadcaster Jim Bohannon is Dead at 78

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that veteran broadcaster Jim Bohannon has died at 78.



“Jim Bohannon was a thoughtful and gracious gentleman, undoubtedly one of America’s top radio personalities. It was a privilege and honor to work with Jim and carry ‘The Jim Bohannon Show,’” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Acknowledged as one of ‘The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America,’ Jim achieved stature and influence held by few. He is truly missed.”

Jim Bohannon hosted “The Jim Bohannon Show” for 30 years each weeknight from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (ET) on more than 300 radio stations across the nation. In addition, Bohannon spent over 31 years as host of the early morning weekday news magazine “America in the Morning” and also previously hosted the weekend news magazine “America This Week.”

A 50-year-plus broadcasting veteran, Bohannon began his career in 1960 at his hometown station, KLWT-AM, Lebanon, MO. After college at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield and service in the U.S. Army, he moved to Washington where he worked at Easy Listening WGAY-FM and News-Talkers WTOP-AM and WWRC-AM. He later moved to Chicago in 1980, where he worked as a morning anchor at WCFL-FM Radio and as a freelance reporter for Cable News Network.

Bohannon hosted his own Saturday night phone-in program and served as the principal back-up for Larry King on “The Larry King Show.” In February of 1993, Bohannon took over the prestigious nighttime talk show slot formerly held by King.

Bohannon joined Westwood One in 1983 and has anchored newscasts, political conventions, and election night coverage in addition to his weekday programs.

Jim Bohannon was nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Award for the Network Syndicated Personality of the Year. He is a recipient of a Special Recognition First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association and was named by the Talkers Magazine editorial board as the 2013 recipient of the publication’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an inductee into both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He was especially pleased to receive the Gold Award from the International Radio Festival of New York for his documentary, "Pain and Pride - Remembering Vietnam."

Bohannon was born January 7, 1944, in Corvallis, OR, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war, the family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, MO, where he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962. He attended Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, before joining the military. His service in the U.S. Army Security Agency with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade included a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-68. Bohannon was a 2003 inductee to the Wall of Honor in his hometown of Lebanon, MO. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Jim is survived by his wife, Annabelle Bohannon, of Westminster, SC, and daughter, Elizabeth Smith, of Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory are suggested to any organization of your choice that serves to support the needs of veterans.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com