The much-anticipated, and still untitled, Leonardo DiCaprio movie shot recently across small-town California has added another Oscar nominee to its credits.

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood will score Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie, set for release on Aug. 8, 2025, the Guardian revealed in an interview with the multi-instrumentalist this week. It will mark the sixth collaboration between the director and Greenwood, and it looks to be one of the biggest releases of next summer. Rumored to be a contemporary take on Thomas Pynchon's novel "Vineland," the film's $100 million budget is the highest of Anderson's career, and in another first, the film is set to be released in IMAX.

Greenwood's first collaboration with Anderson in 2007 resulted in one of the most memorable and unsettling opening sequences in modern film. The "There Will Be Blood" score was celebrated as reinventing what film music could be, before being controversially ruled ineligible for an Oscar.

Rumors have been swirling about Anderson's latest film since DiCaprio was spotted on set wearing a handlebar mustache in Eureka in March. The film shoot subsequently moved south through Sacramento and Stockton. Other stars attached to the picture include Sean Penn, Regina Hall and Alana Haim.

"I'm incredibly lucky that Paul indulges me and gives me so much time to experiment and compose," Greenwood told the Guardian. "That's not usually the case in Hollywood, where the soundtrack writers are often very far down the food chain, and are sometimes given only a couple of days to bash out a complete score."

Greenwood was less open, however, about the future of Radiohead, which hasn't made any new music since 2016. The prolific genre-shifting musician is releasing an 8-hour-long church organ composition, touring with The Smile and selling olive oil, apparently leaving little time to get the seminal band back together.

"We just need to make a plan and get some time together sorted out in advance," Greenwood told the Guardian. "I've never been very good at that. Too busy dicking around in this studio."