‘Let’s Dance’ opens summer season at Jack London Park

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2022, 2:29PM

What: “Let’s Dance,” presented by the Transcendence Theatre Company

When: June 17 through July 3

Where: Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen

Admission: $25-$165

Information: bestnightever.org, 877-424-1414

The rest of the season includes:

“Hooray for Hollywood,” July 29 - Aug. 14

“The Gala,” Sept. 9 - 18

Broadway musicals traditionally abound with Latin rhythms, but just how authentic were those show tunes after all?

That’s the question New York City director and choreographer Luis Salgado explores in the new Transcendence Theatre Company show “Let’s Dance,” opening June 17 in Glen Ellen’s Jack London State Historic Park.

“How diverse are we really, truly allowing ourselves to go?” he wondered aloud.

To answer that question, Salgado has recruited a creative team from varied backgrounds to add authenticity, depth and diversity to the Broadway dance numbers included in “Let’s Dance.”

The company for this production features creative contributions from associate director Juan Pablo Lostannau Aliaga and tap and percussion specialist Luis Antonio Vilchez Vargas, both from Peru, as well as associate choreographer Mariana Herrera Juri from Colombia.

“Instead of traditional tap dancing, I wanted to combine a Peruvian background with Broadway,” Salgado said.

With musical direction by Matt Smart, the Transcendence musical revue includes songs from “42nd Street,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Wicked” and “Company,” all with an infusion of Latin, jazz and modern dance.

“My vision with ‘Let’s Dance’ is to bring the flavor of Latin culture to Broadway classics and present a show that is bold, high-energy and embraced by all,” Salgado said.

“Broadway has been increasingly supportive of Latin culture as we have seen in shows like ‘In the Heights’ and ‘On Your Feet’ on Broadway, and I feel audiences are ready and eager to experience a modern cultural twist to some of Broadway’s most beloved classics.”

The “Let’s Dance” features 10 performers making their Transcendence debut, all with Broadway or national touring company credits.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

