Lewis Black cancels show at Luther Burbank Center

Lewis Black has canceled his Thursday show at Luther Burbank Center due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a representative for the comedian and the Luther Burbank Center.

Black, known for his “Back in Black” tirades on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart, is also known to younger audiences as the voice of “Anger” in the 2015 Pixar film “Inside Out.” He was scheduled to appear for an 8 p.m. performance at Luther Burbank Center.

Black also postponed shows in Loleta on Friday and Monterey on Saturday, according to his website.

Those who bought tickets for the Luther Burbank Center are automatically eligible for a refund and will be contacted by the center, said John Cain of Luther Burbank Center. The show is not currently being rescheduled.

“Lewis loves the Luther Burbank Center and looks forward to returning at a later date,” said Eve Sadof, a representative for Black, who confirmed that the show was canceled because of unforeseen circumstances.