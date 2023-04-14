Lil Nas X shuts down homophobic accusation from Woah Vicky about his sexuality

Lil Nas X responded to accusations from model and internet celebrity Woah Vicky, who recently made the unsubstantiated claim that the rapper is faking his sexuality.

Woah Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, appeared on the "We In Miami" podcast this week and claimed that Lil Nas X has been pretending to be gay to "get more famous." The influencer claimed she had friends who knew him in high school, but didn't provide any evidence.

Even so, the rumor circulated online. And on Wednesday, the "Old Town Road" performer jumped out in front of it by retweeting a post of Woah Vicky's comments and offering a terse response.

"who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this," said Lil Nas X, glibly referring to the influencer.

Lil Nas X followed up the tweet minutes later by sharing a photo of himself posing on a couch in a two-sided outfit: one side with heels, stockings and pink corset and the other side with leather boots, sleeve and top.

Later in the podcast, Woah Vicky made further disparaging comments, this time toward Lil Nax X and fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, saying that both "need Jesus" and that they "sold their soul." Last year, Lil Uzi Vert came out as nonbinary and now uses they/them pronouns.

The model and influencer best known for her beef with rapper Bhad Bhabie, began to speak about her Christian faith in recent years. Earlier this year, she was criticized for sharing anti-LGBTQ views, such as equating being gay to murder, to a Georgia high school's girls' basketball team.

Lil Nas X has drawn the ire of conservative Christians in the past, especially for his "Montero" music video in 2021, which is filled with homo-erotic and satanic imagery, including a moment where he grinds on a devil.

On Thursday, the "Industry Baby" performer tweeted a photo showing his song, "Sun Goes Down," which is about his struggles growing up closeted, as the No. 1 song on iTunes in Saudia Arabia. The country has a slew of anti-LGBTQ laws, including bans on same-sex sexual relationships and same-sex marriage.

"to my gays fans from saudi arabia reading this," he wrote. "i hope this song is getting you through whatever you're going through and i hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home."