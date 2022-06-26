Linda Rawls, longtime Sonoma Valley Children’s Chorale director, dies at 76

Linda Rawls, accomplished costume designer, choral director and Sonoma Treasure Artist, died June 22 following complications from acute myeloid leukemia. She was 76.

Rawls leaves behind a local legacy recognized as much for her artistic achievements as for her impact on Sonoma youth, as director of the Sonoma Valley Children’s Chorale throughout the 1990s.

Daisy Rose, a chorale member during her early teen years in the mid-1990s, described Rawls’ program as “magical” for kids in a small town looking for a safe and welcoming place to be during the vulnerable middle school years.

“We came for the singing but there was more to it,” Rose said about some of her “fondest memories” from adolescence. “All of the kids still carry a little bit of her positivity and magic with them to this day.”

None other than John T. Burke, former executive director and board president of the international Choristers Guild, once described Rawls as: “One of the finest (choral) directors I have watched.”

Under Rawls’ leadership, the chorale became known for its elaborate spring musical productions, often a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta.

In a testament to her artistic versatility, Rawls drew even greater recognition for her talents in costume design. Trained as a vocalist, Rawls “stumbled” into her second theatrical calling in the 1980s, when the costume designer for her 8-year-old son’s school opera unexpectedly quit and she volunteered to step in.

She would go on to design costuming for more than 150 productions including those of the Sonoma City Opera, the Sonoma Ballet Conservatory, schools plays at Sonoma Valley High School and local elementary schools, Vintage House senior center, Hoochie Doo Productions, as well as 42nd Street Moon in San Francisco.

Her efforts earned her the Best First Day Costume Award from the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival in Buxton, England, where she led the Children’s Chorale in a 1996 production of “The Gondoliers.” She also received the Dean Goodman Choice Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre for Costume Design for a 2003 Hoochie Doo production of “Jerry’s Girls” staged at the Sonoma Community Center.

Rawls once said costumes can tell “more about character and context than anything else on stage.”

‘‘Costumes have to do everything,” she said. “A show can have no scenery, but with a woman’s dress or a man’s hat, you can decipher the time and place in an instant.’’

Linda Rawls was named the 2008 Sonoma Treasure Artist in recognition of her longtime contributions to local performing arts.

Linda was born Oct. 18, 1945 in Pampa, Texas to Buren and Pauline Higdon. The family moved to Oregon’s Willamette Valley in 1958, where Buren, a reverend, was hired as pastor of a local church. It was there that Linda’s vocal talents blossomed, according to her family. “Her lilting soprano voice was crystal clear and perfectly pitched,” they said. And she began performing as a soloist at venues in the Pacific Northwest.

In 1965, she met her future husband James, the beginning of a half-century life together; they wed in 1967. Soon after, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with an English degree, and went on to serve as a UC financial aid administrator, according to her family. The Rawls family moved to Sonoma in 1986 and Linda quickly became active in the performing arts community. For many years, she performed with the Sonoma Valley Chorale and directed the choir of Trinity Episcopal Church.

James described Linda’s passion for the performing arts as an “intrinsic joy.”

“She loved working with the kids, making them look right for a performance,” he said. “She gave her life to these kids.

“And she enjoyed it.”

The feeling was mutual.

In support of an earlier community campaign to name Linda a Treasure Artist, former chorale member May Boeve, then 12, wrote that everyone in the Children’s Chorale loved Linda – “especially me.”

“The way she relates to all people is the way I would like to relate to people when I grow up,” said Boeve. “Linda is the most wonderful friend to me. I think myself fortunate to know her.”

Boeve, who now heads the climate change initiative 350.org, predicted Linda’s friendship with her students would last forever. And she was right.

In the days before her death, about a half-dozen former chorale students gathered at Linda’s bedside – and others called in from around the country – to serenade their former director with the familiar chorale staple, “The Water Is Wide,” a traditional folk song about love and loss.

It was typically the first song she’d teach new students, said Daisy Rose, who was among the former chorale members at Linda’s bedside. “I don’t remember many songs, but we all remember that one.”

“The water is wide, I cannot get over, nor have I wing with which to fly,” they sang, softly. “Oh, give me a boat that can carry two, we both shall row, my friend and I.”

Linda Rawls crossed over the waters June 22 at 3:45 a.m.

The voices she leaves behind sing still.

She is survived by her husband James, son Benjamin and daughter-in-law Vanessa (Pasadena), daughter Elizabeth and husband Michael (Queensland, Australia), grandchildren Asher, Brighton, Alistair, Remy and sister Marie (Redding).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. outdoors at Trinity Episcopal Church, 275 E. Spain St.

Email Jason at Jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.