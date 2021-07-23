Gravenstein Apple Fair benefit concert lineup announced

With musical artists, local food vendors and, of course, apples, Sonoma County’s iconic Gravenstein Apple Fair is back — almost.

A benefit concert on Saturday, Aug. 14 is scheduled to honor the apple fair and raise funds for its comeback in summer 2022, according to a news release.

The concert’s musical lineup includes headliner indie folk band T Sisters as well as bluegrass/rock group Whiskey Family Band (which contains members of Poor Man’s Whiskey band, a regular act at the apple fair) with singer Alison Harris.

The Beau Beau Trio, a blues, roots and New Orleans-style band, with members of R&B and soul band the California Honeydrops will also take the stage.

Other musicians featured in this year’s lineup are band SoloRio with an appearance by North Bay Rep. Jared Huffman and “funk-infused rock” group Burnside.

Jason Beard, a member of Whiskey Family Band who has played at the apple fair often as a part of Poor Man’s Whiskey, says he looks forward to getting back to the Sonoma County tradition.

“I grew up [in Sebastopol] and there used to be tons of apple trees. I've watched a lot of Sonoma County turn to grapes and I think, for me, the Gravenstein Apple Fair is about hanging on to that little piece of history about Sebastopol itself,” Beard said. “There are still some orchards out there and to sort of celebrate the history of the apples in Sebastopol, I think that's really cool.”

The concert will be held at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, where the apple fair is traditionally held.

General admission tickets are $75. All tickets come with a free commemorative glass. A limited number of $60 tickets are reserved just for Sebastopol residents.

VIP tickets are $1,200 each and include a table for eight, priority parking and check in, pre-ordered meals from local restaurants and complimentary refreshments.

Children age six and younger get free admission if they are with a ticketed adult.

Ticket sales end on Aug. 12.

Since 1973, the fair has been the primary fundraiser for Sonoma County Farm Trails, an organization which supports local farms and agriculture.

It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirua pandemic. A “Grav & Go” pop-up event was held instead allowing apple lovers to get their fruit fix by picking up products curbside at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center.

“We’re so grateful to these amazing artists for coming together to create a truly memorable experience in the beautiful setting of Ragle Park’s centuries-old oak grove and help us make it possible to bring the fair back next year for everyone to enjoy,” said Carmen Snyder, executive director of Sonoma County Farm Trails in a news release.

At the concert, apple treats will be available in the form of pies from Mom’s Apple Pie, fritters from Sonoma County Farm Trails and cider and sauce from North Coast Organic Apple Products.

Organic Gravenstein apples will also be sold in bulk at the benefit by Sebastopol’s Dutton Ranch.

Other local food vendors include Black Piglet, Fork Restaurant and Handline.