Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac episode in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, collapsed Thursday at a home in Calabasas and was having trouble breathing after what is being described as a cardiac episode, a source familiar with the incident told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

Emergency personnel — an engine and paramedics — responded to a 10:37 a.m. call to a home off Las Virgenes Road, L.A. County Fire Dept. Capt. Sheila Kelliher confirmed to the L.A. Times. At the home, a 54-year-old was suffering cardiac arrest, Kelliher said, and was transported to an area hospital.

Presley’s manager had “no comment at this time” when contacted Thursday by the L.A. Times.

Presley has been living at the home of ex-husband Danny Keough since selling her own Calabasas home after the 2020 suicide death of their 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough. Presley and her ex — who married in 1988 and divorced in 1994 — have another child together, actor Riley Keough.

Presley appeared last June at a Hollywood Walk of Fame hand-and footprint ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough ahead of the release of the Baz Luhrmann movie “Elvis.”

On Tuesday, she attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for playing her father in Luhrmann’s film.

