What: “10 Years to Overnight Success,” an evening with author Alka Joshi

Where: Downtown Sebastopol. For full schedule and sites, visit: litcrawlsebastopol2024.sched.com

Lit Crawl Sebastopol plans a free one-day event that sounds a bit like a literary tsunami.

Lit Crawl has more than 120 authors lined up to appear the afternoon of April 13 at more than half-a-dozen businesses and nonprofit locations in downtown Sebastopol.

And that evening, Alka Joshi, author of the novel “The Henna Artist,” which made the New York Times Best Seller list, will speak at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

Serafina Palandech, executive director of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, said she was inspired by a similar event, Lit Crawl San Francisco, now in its 20th year.

“I went to the one in San Francisco, which is enormous, and I became enamored,” she said. “It’s exciting for new audiences to hear new authors.”

Books by authors reading at the event will be available for purchase and signing, she said.

Authors appearing will include Faith Adiele, Jasmin Darznik, Aimee Phan and Leslie Carol Roberts.

Joshi, the evening speaker, has titled her talk “10 Years to Overnight Success.”

Joshi was born in Jodhpur, India. Joshi and her family moved to the United States in the 1960s, when she was 9.

Inspired by her mother, Joshi began writing her debut novel, “The Henna Artist,” in 2010. It was published in 2020, and has been translated into more than 20 languages.

Netflix has plans to adapt “The Henna Artist” into a television series starring Freida Pinto.

“The Secret Keeper of Jaipur,” the second book in Joshi’s “Jaipur Trilogy,” was published in 2021, followed last year by "The Perfumist of Paris."

