Local artist Faith Ako’s new album brings aloha spirit to Sonoma County

Hawaiian musician Faith Ako remembers, as a child growing up on the north shore of Oahu, frequently playing music with her 14 siblings — all older — in the family living room after dinner. Her brothers strummed guitars and ukuleles and her sisters played the family’s black piano.

The Rohnert Park artist carries these memories with her, and they appear in her songs and lyrics. Ako, an award-winning singer and songwriter, tells colorful stories of the islands and her culture through her sultry, mighty voice and ukulele.

Now, after a pandemic pause, she’s bringing her fourth album to the stage with a performance Nov. 5 at the Luther Burbank Center. “Ku’u ‘Aina Aloha” (The Love of My Homeland) was released in March 2020 and had been scheduled for a summer tour before the coronavirus pandemic intervened.

Ako already has garnered high-level recognition for the new album — she was one of five finalists for the Na Hoku Hanohano Award 2021 for Hawaiian Album of the Year.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re from Hawaii. What matters is what’s inside,” Ako said of her music, as she pointed to her heart.

New album

Ako recorded “Ku’u ‘Aina Aloha” in Honolulu with Oahu-based musicians. The album’s 11 songs include six hula covers, three original songs and two about her hometown which, Ako said, had never been recorded.

The busy artist spent four years traveling to Honolulu to record the album while also working full-time as a special-education teacher at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, a job she retired from this spring.

With every song, there’s a story, developed over time. Take, for example, one of her original songs, “Pulelehua” (“Butterfly”).

In 2016, as she and her grandkids watched a Hawaiian storytelling play at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, Ako was struck by the depiction of butterflies as ephemeral, free-spirited and flitting from place to place. The same can be said of people, though we also return to those places “that made us feel like, ‘This is home,’” she said.

Later, on a hike with her family in 2018 at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Ako paused to sit on a rock and write in her journal. As she gazed into the forest of Douglas firs, she was visited by two butterflies, one yellow and black and the other with blue wings.

“The butterflies kept going, one by one,” Ako said. “Then I just started writing down words on paper” — the butterflies alighting on trees, branches and leaves. Ako was fascinated by their “soft and quaint” nature.

In the song, her words are simple, paired with soft acoustic strings and Ako’s powerful voice: “Pulelehua, hoʻokauaheahe ana,” she sings — “Butterfly, flying softly, gently, continuously.”

“I always write my first thoughts, yeah? It’s whatever thoughts attract you to that connection, emotion, that song or dance you’re experiencing,” Ako said. “It’s whatever arises inside of you first. Then I create around that.”

In 2019, she came up with the melody for “Pulelehua.” It had been playing in her head for years, she said, sprouting from the tunes she heard while grocery shopping and from movie soundtracks.

“I picked tunes that grabbed my ear then hopped on my piano and tried to play the melody over and over,” Ako said. “Then I connected it to another line, another bridge. Then I tested it out on the ukulele.”

One day she heard the gong of a grandfather clock at the Santa Rosa Junior College and was reminded of chimes. That made it into the song, too. The “chimes,” restyled by her band members into acoustic guitar plucking, can be heard at the beginning of “Pulelehua.”

“I hope people feel hopeful when they listen to this album,” Ako said. “I hope they feel the strength to carry on, to keep moving and to enjoy life. ‘The party is today’ — that’s my motto. We don’t know what’s coming up. Don’t take things for granted.”

Stories of family and culture

Ako remembers her childhood vividly, playing with other kids, climbing trees and coming home to butterfish, hot rice and beans. But music was always important to Ako’s family.

She took piano lessons, learned ukulele from her grandmother and sang in a church choir. She lived around a variety of tunes.

Behind the Akos lived the Pualoa family, who often played music from a radio.

“They’d play some funkadelic music,” Ako said with a laugh. “I remember hearing Jimi Hendrix, the Doors, Motown, Steely Dan, Diana Ross. That family had a big influence on my music, too.”

Like many artists during the pandemic, Ako needed to find ways other than live performance to market her music. After the release of her fourth album, she promoted her music on the distribution channel mele.com, and on social media and streaming sites like iTunes and Spotify.

“I sat tight and prayed hard that my music could get out,” Ako said. “Pushing it on Mele and on streaming companies was my only hope that people were listening to it without me performing live.”

Just before the pandemic, in January 2020, she underwent knee surgery. She was planning to recover while performing on her summer tour.

“On one end I was like, ‘I work on this album for nearly five years, I get ready to perform and then the world shuts down?’” Ako said. “God was like, ‘Aye, you can’t have your cake and eat it too; you need to rest.’”

Now that she’s back to live shows, what’s next? Enjoying retirement from her teaching day job, to start.

“Now that I’m retired, I’m gonna do some bucket-list things,” Ako said. “I’m ready to rest, spend time with my kids and grandkids (and) reflect on all the hard work I put into this album.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.