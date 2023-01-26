Creative Sonoma, a Sonoma County organization that supports the local arts, has granted a total $200,000 to be dispersed among 38 arts and cultural nonprofits.

The agency aims to provide programs and services, from poetry and music to film and design, to youth and the community as part of its Arts Impact Grants for Organizations program.

“The unprecedented number of grantees reflects the expansive cultural offerings that are produced every day in this county,” Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

“The growth in awardees is also a result of the ongoing efforts by Creative Sonoma to support previously unfunded cultural groups,” he added.

Arts Impact Grants are designed to help sustain Sonoma County’s creative and cultural nonprofits and advance their impact in our community.

A sampling of grant recipients includes:

The Sonoma Community Center will build on its Trashion Fashion show through a “Trashion Learning Series,” a six-month program of free community and school-based events and classes on recycled costume design.

The Cinnabar Young Repertory program will produce three main-stage performances and seven after-school classes for aspiring actors.

California Poets in the Schools will place six teaching artists in eight schools, primarily attended by students from low-income families, and at The Living Room, which serves homeless families, to create poetry.

“Being with Bears,” an education program of the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, will enhance Native American youths’ understanding of the parallels between bears’ and humans’ familial relationships.

The Redwood Arts Council will celebrate its 43rd season of featuring world-class contemporary and traditional chamber-music ensembles in its community-built and supported performance center.

To learn more and see a complete list of grant recipients, visit creativesonoma.org/grants.

