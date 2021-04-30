Subscribe

Local author's new book highlights 100 things to do in Sonoma County

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2021, 3:46PM
Third-generation Santa Rosan Yvonne Michie Horn was thrilled when a publishing company approached her last June to write a book about Sonoma County as part of its series of nontraditional guidebooks.

After all, it was in the middle of the pandemic and the longtime travel writer was stuck at home. Why not shine a light on her own backyard?

“In February 2020, I had all sorts of travel things set up,” Horn said. “One by one, I had to cancel, cancel, cancel ... and then this came up and I thought, ‘Oh, wonderful. What place do I know and love better than this?’”

So instead of traveling to Switzerland or hiking the length of the Seine River or exploring West Africa as she had planned, Horn spent last summer hoofing it around her home turf, where her grandfather once tended prune ranches on Hearn Avenue and Kawana Springs Road.

“During the terrible time of being locked down, it gave me an immense focus and something to work on,” Horn said of the book project. “A lot of it I already knew. ... For others, I would get into my car and take a look and see how things are going.”

Horn’s just-published “100 Things To Do in Sonoma County Before You Die” is guidebook #100 in the Reedy Press series that also includes major cities such as Boston, San Jose and Oakland as well as Sonoma’s wine-friendly neighbor, the Napa Valley.

In the 144-page soft-back book — small enough to tuck into a backpack or glove compartment — Horn gives an insider’s view of the county’s main and not-so-main attractions, from Snoopy’s Home Ice and the Charles M. Schulz Museum to Rancho Obi-Wan in Petaluma, a private collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia.

Attractions are organized under the categories of Food and Drink, Music and Entertainment, Sports and Recreation, Culture and History and Shopping and Fashion.

“Culture and History was the most fun,” she said. “It reminded me about how rich in both culture and history we are. ... But Shopping and Fashion was a tough one. We’re not really the fashion capital of the world.”

Horn grew up at the foot of Taylor Mountain. Although that backyard wildland served as her playground, she did not include the regional park in the book. However, she does highlight the kite festival at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay, stargazing at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in the Sonoma Valley and walking amid the giant redwoods of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville.

According to Horn, the target audience for the book includes Sonoma County residents as well as tourists coming for a visit. She said the timing of the book, which was released April 1, is ideal for locals looking to spread their wings a little.

“People are just raring and ready to go, to get out and start exploring again,” she said. “And there’s so many things to do while waiting for the restrictions to lift.”

More than ‘Wine Country’

After signing a book contract at the end of July, it took about three months for Horn to write the 100 required blurbs about things that are so very Sonoma, from secret gardens and outdoor galleries to Michelin-starred restaurants and wineries that do more than pour wine.

“We’re Wine Country, but we’re so much more, and that ran through my mind as I was doing the book,” she said. “There’s a lot of wineries mentioned in the book, but none (of the entries) are about the wine.”

Instead, she included wineries that offer fun extras, such as hikes with your dog (Kunde Family Winery), a gallery of artwork made into wine labels (Imagery Estate Winery) and funky outdoor music festivals (B.R. Cohn and Gundlach Bundschu).

“I just love the Cline Winery, where you can see all the (California) missions in one day,” she said of the built-to-scale miniatures created for the 1939 World’s Fair in San Francisco. “They came up for sale, and the Cline Family bought them all and built a house to put them in. The details are just exquisite.”

During the pandemic, Horn said it was a challenge to figure out what eateries would still be around by the time the book came out. Each entry had to pass a litmus test in order to make it in.

“We have 450 wineries and about that many restaurants, including our three Michelin-starred ones, which I included,” she said. “For the others I asked, ‘How long have they been in business? How nimbly were they adapting?’ But mostly, ‘What set them apart?’”

For example, El Molino Central in Sonoma grinds their own corn for their tortillas, giving them a stamp of authenticity. Journeyman Meats in Healdsburg was founded by Pete and Cathy Seghesio, a longtime Sonoma County wine family.

“They’ve been here forever,” Horn said of the Seghesios, who sold their historic winery in 2011. “And they always had their big sausage-making parties at the winery.”

So far, only one of the eateries she mentions in the book has closed for good. City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee in Santa Rosa recently sold to another doughnut producer.

A few of the attractions have changed names. Quarryhill Botanical Garden is now Sonoma Botanical Garden. The Madrona Manor, a Healdsburg inn with a Michelin-starred restaurant, has been sold. It will be known as The Madrona when it is scheduled to reopen this fall.

Horn was able to do a lot of her research online and said she often found herself falling down the “Google rabbit hole.” Such was the case when she started brushing up on Bartholomew Estate in Sonoma and its quirky 160-year history.

“There was a wealthy woman from San Francisco who built a huge mansion on that property, and on its third floor, she kept over 300 cats,” she said. “She died in the late 19th century. ... Also, there had been a nudist colony there.”

Music and culture

Although she prefers to write in a succinct manner, the writer had to distill all the book’s stories down to just 130 words apiece. She did get some extra space in the form of “Tips” and sidebars where she could list similar attractions, such as other community theater companies and outdoor concerts.

A singer with a background in music, theater and opera, Horn enjoyed writing about the ample entertainment opportunities that have sprung up in the county in the past 20 years, from the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University to the Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

She lumped together a few of her destinations in a Suggested Itineraries section in the back. These attractions have similar themes, such as Family Fun, Garden Visits and By the Sea. There are also suggestions for various places to visit in the towns of Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Sonoma.

“People think of Wine Country and our cute little towns like Sonoma,” she said. “But as I look through my itineraries, Santa Rosa comes out as the star for entertainment and cultural stuff.”

Santa Rosa is also home to one of her newest discoveries: the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, which includes an exhibit hall devoted to the story of Ishi, the man who emerged from the woods nearly 40 years after his Yahi tribe was considered obliterated.

“It’s not easy to find,” she said of the under-the-radar museum. “It’s tucked into a cul-de-sac. ”

Stop and shop for fashion

Despite not being known for its fashion — hello jeans and sweatshirts? — Sonoma County does offer some unusual boutiques such as The Hattery in Santa Rosa, which has its own collection of vintage hats and hat manufacturing equipment in back; and Yasuko in Healdsburg, which features one-of-a-kind contemporary couture made with vintage Japanese textiles.

Horn’s online research also turned up Style by Malia in Santa Rosa, which offers consultations with Black fashion model Malia Anderson, including a closet audit and a customized report on style inspirations and color palettes.

For gentlemen with an eye on style, Horn uncovered a local barber on the cutting edge: the Gentleman’s Barbershop in Windsor.

“They do all these haircuts and turn them into works of art, with colors,” she said. “They also do comb-overs that don’t look like comb-overs, and you can get a shave with a hot towel.”

Copperfield’s Books, which also gets a mention in the Shopping Section, will carry Horn’s book in all its stores. You also can find copies at Barnes & Noble, other independent bookstores and at Sonoma Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen.

The So Sonoma Tour

If you only have a few days to show off Sonoma County to your friends, what best-of-the-best itinerary would Horn suggest?

First, she suggested taking a stroll around Spring Lake in the morning, because it’s an “oh-so-Santa Rosa thing to do.

“You can park at Howarth Park and do the 4-mile loop,” she said. “You’ll see the reflections on the lake and the waterfowl and the people on their bikes or with their walkers.”

Make sure you stop at a farmer’s market, she added, to get an idea of all the produce being grown by our talented farmers. Then make a beeline for the coast.

“I think the best way to see the world is on foot, so I would do a coastal walk, such as the Kortum Trail,” she said. “And you have to stop in Guerneville in the redwoods. And at a winery or two for a tasting.”

Extra time on your hands? Head up the rugged coastline from Jenner to the Sea Ranch, she suggested, and rent a house there. The remote community is internationally known for its distinctive architecture, sensitive land planning and stewardship of the natural world.

After turning in the book manuscript, Horn celebrated the end of her pandemic project by hugging the curves of back roads she had never driven before, despite having grown up Sonoma County.

“I fell in love again with this beautiful county,” she said. “The drive to Bloomfield was just exquisite.”

Getting off the beaten track made Horn realize that much of Sonoma County has remained the same, untouched by the growth that has occurred along the Highway 101 corridor in her lifetime.

“People say, ‘Oh my goodness, things have really changed,’” she said. “It has and it hasn’t. I still think it’s one of the best places to live in the world.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

