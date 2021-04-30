Local author’s new book highlights 100 things to do in Sonoma County

Third-generation Santa Rosan Yvonne Michie Horn was thrilled when a publishing company approached her last June to write a book about Sonoma County as part of its series of nontraditional guidebooks.

After all, it was in the middle of the pandemic and the longtime travel writer was stuck at home. Why not shine a light on her own backyard?

“In February 2020, I had all sorts of travel things set up,” Horn said. “One by one, I had to cancel, cancel, cancel ... and then this came up and I thought, ‘Oh, wonderful. What place do I know and love better than this?’”

So instead of traveling to Switzerland or hiking the length of the Seine River or exploring West Africa as she had planned, Horn spent last summer hoofing it around her home turf, where her grandfather once tended prune ranches on Hearn Avenue and Kawana Springs Road.

“During the terrible time of being locked down, it gave me an immense focus and something to work on,” Horn said of the book project. “A lot of it I already knew. ... For others, I would get into my car and take a look and see how things are going.”

Horn’s just-published “100 Things To Do in Sonoma County Before You Die” is guidebook #100 in the Reedy Press series that also includes major cities such as Boston, San Jose and Oakland as well as Sonoma’s wine-friendly neighbor, the Napa Valley.

In the 144-page soft-back book — small enough to tuck into a backpack or glove compartment — Horn gives an insider’s view of the county’s main and not-so-main attractions, from Snoopy’s Home Ice and the Charles M. Schulz Museum to Rancho Obi-Wan in Petaluma, a private collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia.

Attractions are organized under the categories of Food and Drink, Music and Entertainment, Sports and Recreation, Culture and History and Shopping and Fashion.

“Culture and History was the most fun,” she said. “It reminded me about how rich in both culture and history we are. ... But Shopping and Fashion was a tough one. We’re not really the fashion capital of the world.”

Horn grew up at the foot of Taylor Mountain. Although that backyard wildland served as her playground, she did not include the regional park in the book. However, she does highlight the kite festival at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay, stargazing at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in the Sonoma Valley and walking amid the giant redwoods of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville.

According to Horn, the target audience for the book includes Sonoma County residents as well as tourists coming for a visit. She said the timing of the book, which was released April 1, is ideal for locals looking to spread their wings a little.

“People are just raring and ready to go, to get out and start exploring again,” she said. “And there’s so many things to do while waiting for the restrictions to lift.”

More than ‘Wine Country’

After signing a book contract at the end of July, it took about three months for Horn to write the 100 required blurbs about things that are so very Sonoma, from secret gardens and outdoor galleries to Michelin-starred restaurants and wineries that do more than pour wine.

“We’re Wine Country, but we’re so much more, and that ran through my mind as I was doing the book,” she said. “There’s a lot of wineries mentioned in the book, but none (of the entries) are about the wine.”

Instead, she included wineries that offer fun extras, such as hikes with your dog (Kunde Family Winery), a gallery of artwork made into wine labels (Imagery Estate Winery) and funky outdoor music festivals (B.R. Cohn and Gundlach Bundschu).

“I just love the Cline Winery, where you can see all the (California) missions in one day,” she said of the built-to-scale miniatures created for the 1939 World’s Fair in San Francisco. “They came up for sale, and the Cline Family bought them all and built a house to put them in. The details are just exquisite.”

During the pandemic, Horn said it was a challenge to figure out what eateries would still be around by the time the book came out. Each entry had to pass a litmus test in order to make it in.

“We have 450 wineries and about that many restaurants, including our three Michelin-starred ones, which I included,” she said. “For the others I asked, ‘How long have they been in business? How nimbly were they adapting?’ But mostly, ‘What set them apart?’”

For example, El Molino Central in Sonoma grinds their own corn for their tortillas, giving them a stamp of authenticity. Journeyman Meats in Healdsburg was founded by Pete and Cathy Seghesio, a longtime Sonoma County wine family.