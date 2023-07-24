Local brewers lament closure of Anchor Brewing

“Anchor paved the way for the rest of us,” says HenHouse CEO Collin McDonnell.|
DREA PIEROTTI AND HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 24, 2023, 4:10PM
Updated 1 hour ago

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co. fostered fond memories from the first sip, and continued that fondness for 127 years, bringing the West Coast hop movement front and center decades before the term “West Coast IPA” was first uttered, while keeping alive the historically malty steam beer that grew to fame during the Gold Rush.

Now beer fans are crying a tear in their steam beer over the legendary brewery’s imminent demise, which was announced earlier this month. (Although Anchor’s owners say they plan to liquidate the company in early August, the brewery’s employees have launched a last-ditch buyout effort, so maybe there’s still hope.)

Regardless of Anchor’s fate, its legacy will live on in Sonoma County, where master brewers are quick to credit the brewery with inspiring them on their own journey down the once lonely, now well-traveled, craft beer path.

Lagunitas head brewer Jeremy Marshall remembers Anchor’s influence on his burgeoning dry hopping techniques after tasting Anchor’s Liberty Ale – the very first IPA – with its assertive American hop notes.

Soon after Marshall joined the brewery, demand for Lagunitas outstripped supply, and while working on their Petaluma expansion, the company was lucky enough to use the production facilities at the famed San Francisco brewery.

“I met and became friends with Anchor brewers. It was so deeply satisfying to get to work with a team of veteran aces and friends in a historic setting, equipment I'd only read about and a building that is beyond unique,” Marshall said.

Perhaps, Marshall mused, Anchor’s closure “is a signal of a larger existential crisis gripping the craft brewing industry. Perhaps it’s a warning about the possibilities present when money is injected into a system. One can only hope there is a path forward, perhaps some saint out there with a vision that can preserve the past and project viably into the future.”

Since the Gold Rush, Anchor has produced its flagship “steam beer,” which is a British-style ale, but fermented with lager yeast, and is known for its caramel glow, rustic hop bitterness, and a fruity finish not common to beers of that time or region. By comparison, German-style lagers of the same era used lighter pilsner malts and were fermented at colder temperatures than what Anchor could achieve, especially given San Francisco’s temperate climate and its distance from consistent sources of ice.

World-renowned beer writer Michael Jackson proclaimed that Anchor Steam, as it became known, represents “the only brewing method invented in the United States. It is, in that respect, the nation's sole indigenous beer-style.”

Strangely, the origin of the “steam” name remains a mystery. One theory points to the steam that came off the open rooftop fermenters, which utilized San Francisco’s chilly evening air to cool the hot wort during the brewing process. Others surmise that it looked like the beer was under steam pressure when the kegs were off gassed as they were being tapped. However, the most plausible theory is that slapping the name “steam” on the beer made good marketing sense as the word was in vogue during the Gold Rush days, just as “atomic” was during the heyday of the atomic age.

Good marketing seemed to come naturally to Anchor. The steam beer style, officially categorized as “California Common,” along with the enormous copper fermentation tanks at Anchor’s San Francisco brewery, called “coolships,” gave the brewery an old-world vibe that marked the brand and the brewery ever after.

Back when Fritz Maytag saved the brewery from bankruptcy in the 1960s, most considered its yeast to be the pivotal ingredient that set Anchor Steam apart. But it was the brewery’s use of little-known American hops, added to a British-style ale, that was truly groundbreaking.

“Anchor paved the way for the rest of us with innovative styles and techniques we still use,” says HenHouse Brewing co-founder and CEO Collin McDonnell, emphasizing the importance of Anchor to small breweries everywhere.

“They set the tone for craft beer as a thing, and became a vital part of craft beer history, and San Francisco history. The brewery should be a museum.”

Like so many in the business, Lagunitas Brewing Innovation Manager Bryan Donaldson said his introduction to craft beer came by way of Anchor.

“When I joined Lagunitas, we had a very healthy relationship with Anchor Brewing, including making our very first collaboration beer with them called ‘Unauthorized.’

“To say that the closure of Anchor Brewing is the end of an era is a vast understatement. I would say it affects all of us as brewers professionally, and many of us personally. The craft brewing community is losing a foundational member and we will all be worse off for it.”

A homebrew favorite

For homebrewers, Anchor’s closure has little impact on their own California Common recipes, which seem to be seeing a resurgence lately, unrelated to the Anchor news. Cotati homebrewer Dennis Collins notes, “I like steam beer for both its flavor and its history. As a home brewer my steam beer has become my flagship beer and crowd-pleaser.”

Collins and his family visited Anchor’s soon-to-be-shuttered tap room in San Francisco just last week. “As we parked, we noticed a cardboard sign hanging off a neighbor's deck that said, ‘We LOVE anchor! BUY IT!’ We had a few pints and snagged a few coasters, took a few pictures in front of the ancient equipment. Hopefully a local brewery could afford to buy it.”

One downside to Anchor’s late-1900s renewed success was that the company trademarked the name “Steam Beer,” possibly hampering other brewers’ branding in other parts of the country. Collins concurred, saying, “I also really hope that somehow the patent of the Steam Beer name will be relinquished so that the style ‘Steam Beer’ could be used by all. Steam Beer would become more common if we were actually able to call them steam beers and not ‘California Common.’”

Currently, Anchor Steam remains the standard, with the Beer Judging Certification Program guidelines stating that California Common beer “is narrowly defined around the prototypical Anchor Steam example.”

Even so, a local Beer Judging Certification Program panel recently noticed a not-very-subtle difference in Anchor Steam’s flavor while tasting the prototype beer alongside homebrewed California Commons. For this group of experienced beer judges – a professional brewer, beer teacher, beer writer, beer attorney and a few other brewers – the change to the Anchor Steam recipe since Sapporo’s takeover in 2017 seemed noteworthy, with a less abundant “minty” hop profile and a more mellow texture and flavor, closer to a pale ale than what they remembered as the classic Anchor Steam.

The change has led some beer insiders to theorize that Anchor’s demise may be due, at least in part, to its shift away from its local roots and more towards international beer markets, even as other craft brewers in the Bay Area embraced Anchor’s original hyper-local craft beer philosophy.

JJ Jay, former owner and brewer of Petaluma Hills Brewing Company and a veteran homebrewer himself, never made a commercial California Common brew. But like many homebrewers, he toyed with several versions of the style since he started brewing in the early 1990s.

For Jay, the importance of Anchor, and of the many small local breweries inspired by it, boils down to the personal touch and enjoyment of brewing craft beer – even when it’s for a business.

“If you’re not going to have fun, why bother brewing?” he asks.

The next steam

Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville does not have a California Common, but the company recently brewed a pale ale with lager yeast, which is right in line with the style. And Russian River Brewing Co. occasionally releases its answer to steam beer, “Common Get It.”

It’s possible that other local brewers will put California Commons back on their lists, especially if there is renewed interest sparked by Anchor’s demise.

Cooperage Brewing in Santa Rosa currently has a California Common in its tanks, produced in partnership with local homebrewer John Arends. Arends – a member of the aforementioned beer judges’ group and a well-known beer connoisseur – was selected by Cooperage to collaborate with them in the upcoming Great American Beer Festival’s Pro-Am Competition, essentially the Super Bowl of beer competitions.

Arends recounts Anchor’s deep connection to homebrewers back when his Sonoma County homebrew club, the “Beerocrats,” was voted Homebrew Club of the Year twice by the American Homebrewer Association.

“Anchor was known for rolling out the red carpet for the AHA Homebrew Club of the Year, inviting the entire club for an honorary tour of the Anchor Brewery and T-bone steak dinner made by the brewery staff,” he said.

Anchor even presented the Beerocrats with a trophy made from scrap copper from way back when the brewery was built.

Arends believes that the closure of Anchor, as well as that of Bear Republic earlier this year, heralds the end of an era that focused on rich, caramel malts, and that is now dominated by the fruity and hazy hop beer movement.

Ultimately, Anchor’s legacy comes from its emphasis on high-quality craft beer at a time when low-quality, high-production breweries monopolized the market. There was a time, in a world dominated by Bud and Coors, when making craft beer felt like an act of rebellion – which is why today, just about every well-known California brewer has a story to tell about their personal connection to, and affection for, Anchor.

Perhaps nothing will bring back that historic Anchor Steam flavor, a beer that flourished in San Francisco’s foggy climate. But the industry that Anchor helped create and foster will always owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to Anchor Brewing Co. and its beers.

