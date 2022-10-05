Local harmonica master Corey Jennings dies at 66

Corey Jennings, a well-known local virtuoso on the harmonica, passed away recently after reaching the end of his song, a coda hastened by a bout with cancer. He was 66.

A musical memorial and tribute to Jennings’ life will be held at The Reel and Brand on Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. It is certain that the Valley of the Tunes will turn out in force to honor one of their own.

Jennings was raised in Half Moon Bay. He later married his wife, Carol, there in 1986. They lived a simple life together until Carol passed away in 2009. The Jennings’ made their home on the eastside of Sonoma, where Corey happily practiced his harmonica skills just a few blocks from the Plaza, where he often played.

A very gentle, quiet and soft-spoken man, Jennings kept his private life just that. Not too much is known about his personal stories, even to his closest friends. We do know a few things, however.

Jennings retired from the Sonoma Developmental Center in 2018, after kind and caring employment there for some 30 years. This career was flexible enough to allow Jennings to flourish as a harmonica player.

That harmonica, or rather, that case filled with harmonicas of different keys, kept Jennings going most weekends. He played several years with well-known blues man John Lee Hooker, Jr. Eventually, a desire for simpler life allowed Jennings to play with several local bands. He played many a show with Tilted Halos, teamed with Adam Traum, toured with Hard Travelin,’ popped a few with the Cork Pullers and, most recently, was a featured soloist in Tangled Up in Blue, a Bob Dylan tribute band fronted by Richard Sumberg.

Sumberg said, “Corey was in Tangled for about six years, but we played together for about 12 years. He was like a brother to me. There is a big hole in my heart now.”

During his career at the SDC, Jennings often crossed paths with another SDC employee, Johnn “King Daddy” Murphy. “My son Zakk and I invited Corey to help out in different bands and occasional recordings. In fact, we recorded three albums together. He was a good friend of mine,” Murphy said.

Jennings was lovingly referred to as “The Journeyman.” His on-stage style mirrored his off-stage manner. He let his harmonica do the talking, with his solos always succinct and musical, not loud or flashy.

His signature Panama hat will be present on stage on the afternoon of Oct. 16. The songs performed will represent the breadth of styles he played. He will be missed.