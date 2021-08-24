Local musicians create soundtrack for Sonoma County

Sonoma County now has its own soundtrack.

Five local musicians have collaborated to create “Sonoma Sound,” an upbeat acoustic song that will be used in a promotional video and other content for Sonoma County Tourism.

The organization partnered with Creative Sonoma, who received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for the project.

“I knew we were going to get something great, but I wasn’t sure exactly what it was going to sound like,” said Todd O’Leary, Sonoma County Tourism’s vice president of marketing and communications. “How do you encapsulate a place in a song? When I first heard it, I was grinning from ear to ear ... I pictured myself traveling through Sonoma County through the vineyards to the coast with the sunroof open.”

Cliff Goldmacher spearheaded the song’s production as well as played guitar and mandolin. Goldmacher, who moved to Sonoma County in 2010, has co-written songs with musicians such as Mickey Hart and Kesha, and one of the songs he co-wrote appeared on Keb' Mo's Grammy-winning album "Oklahoma."

“For me, it’s a really sweet way to give back to a part of the country that’s brought me a lot of joy over the years,” he said. “It’s always fun to get a little bit of yourself out into the world.”

Goldmacher first recorded a demo of “Sonoma Sound” at his own studio in Sonoma before meeting with singer and bassist Kevin Carducci, keyboard player Mike Emerson, singer Stella Heath and percussionist Zach Morris to finish the song.

The five recorded the final version April 17 at White Whale Recording Studio in Santa Rosa.

The song doesn’t have any lyrics, but there are plenty of “ohs” and “ahs” sung in harmony. Goldmacher said he chose the melody and syllables because it reminded him of the way people say “Sonoma,“ calling it his ”own secret relationship to the words.“

“I thought it was really lovely, and I could totally see where (Goldmacher) was going with it ... It fit the image I saw in my mind originally,” Heath said of the song. “It was kind of perfect for what they needed for Sonoma County.”

Heath is a jazz singer who grew up in Petaluma before moving to the East Coast for about a decade. She returned to Sonoma County in 2014 and decided to become a full-time musician four years later.

“What I do is very different,” she said. “There is a lot of rock and blues singer-songwriter stuff around, so I’ve had to be kind of tenacious on getting bookings or getting my project noticed.“

The song not only was a chance to highlight Sonoma County but also shine a light on the musicians who were involved, Creative Sonoma Director Kristen Madsen said. The Sonoma Sound website also shares their work and accomplishments.

“It gives a way for million of new eyes and ears to be on their music,” Madsen said.

Listen to the song at sonomacounty.com/sonoma-sound and watch how it was made below.