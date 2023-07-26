Pop star Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Santa Clara this weekend and the Sonoma County fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets are readying their outfits and dream set lists.

We asked readers who have seen Swift in concert before to share their top tips.

Denise Ibe, who saw Taylor Swift live in Manila, Philippines, in 2011, has been following several fan pages and online groups to exchange tips and tricks on the day of the “Swiftie Clara” concerts on Friday and Saturday, and shares what she has learned so far:

— Check the weather forecast and dress for your favorite era accordingly. The high temps for Friday and Saturday in Santa Clara are expected to be around 80 degrees.

— If you’re planning to bring a bag, it has to be clear and should be no larger than 12”x6”x12”.

— Bring phone charging cases (has to be wireless per stadium guidelines) and concert earplugs.

— Make sure to save your tickets via Apple wallet.

— If planning on bringing a camera, the lens has to be less than 3 inches.

— It’s going to be a cashless venue so if you’re planning on getting merch or buying food, make sure to have your debit or credit cards or Apple wallets ready.

— Expect the parking lot to be very busy on the day of so plan your mode of transportation ahead of time and book a nearby hotel. The concert is scheduled to end around 11:15 p.m. each night.

— If you’re planning on getting merch, the merch truck operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect long queues and plan what you want to get ahead of time. If not, VIP entry starts at 3:30 p.m., and non-VIP doors open 4:30 p.m. The opener starts 6:25 p.m. and Swift’s set will start at 7:55 p.m.

— Above everything, Ibe said, is have fun. Make friendship bracelets to exchange with other fans, and enjoy the moment.

Monique Sawyer has seen Taylor Swift live twice before, in 2015 and 2018, and shares some more tips she’s picked up along the way:

— Make sure that you account for travel time after the show. Sawyer says it took over an hour to leave from the parking lot after the 2015 show. If you’re taking public transportation, be aware of your routes and timing, as sometimes they get crowded and you may end up taking a later ride than usual. Ride-sharing after the concert can also take a very long time, so be prepared.

— Wear comfortable shoes. “I cannot tell you how many people I saw go barefoot because they got sore feet from dancing,“ Sawyer said

— Since doors open a few hours before the show, use that time to find the photo opportunities that will be set up at the venue. Sawyer also uses the preshow time to trade friendship bracelets with other Swifties, or look at their costumes.

— On the topic of costumes, Taylor Swift shows can seem like unofficial giant dress-up parties, with people dressed in clothing representing different albums, music videos, and even inside jokes, but Sawyer said don’t feel pressured to dress up, everyone is just there to have a fun time.

— Things like signs and giant photos can block the view of other fans, so it’s best if you don’t bring those. Just enjoy the concert without the pressure of a sign being acknowledged.

— Overall, Sawyer said just have an absolutely wonderful time. “It goes by so fast, so be in the moment and enjoy every minute!“