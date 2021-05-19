Longtime local actress, dancer Anne Woodhead stars in ‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’

As a child in Germany in World War II, Dr. Ruth Westheimer fled the Holocaust but lost her entire family in the process. She later served as a sniper on the Israeli side during the Palestine War in the late 1940s, but that’s not why she’s famous.

Westheimer, 92, is famed for dispensing sex advice. After moving to New York in 1956, she worked for Planned Parenthood in the late 1960s while earning her doctoral degree in family and sex counseling through evening classes at Columbia University. In the early 1970s, she became an associate professor of sex counseling at Lehman College in the Bronx.

Her media career began in 1980 when her radio show, “Sexually Speaking,” debuted in New York City. That led to several incarnations of her own television series on the Lifetime network and in syndication, starting in 1984.

“Here was this matronly little woman talking about sex. She wasn’t threatening. She was frank and funny, and she became this amazing icon of sex education,” said Ann Woodhead, who plays Westheimer in the Cinnabar Theater’s new online production of the one-woman play “Becoming Dr. Ruth.”

Woodhead, 81, has an interesting history of her own, as a dancer, actor, choreographer and director. In 1972, she was one of the first artists to perform at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater.

She founded two successive versions of her Ann Woodhead Dance Company, in 1973 and 1980, and performed in the improvisational comedy dance troupe Any of the Above. She taught dance as a professor at Sonoma State University from 1975 to 2001.

Since 2003, Woodhead has lived in Fort Bragg, where she has been active as a director with the Mendocino Theater Company, the Mendocino Chamber Opera and Fort Bragg’s Gloriana Opera Company.

This will be the third time she has starred in “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” The first time was in the summer 2017 for a live stage production at the Mendocino Theater Company.

“At first I said, ‘I’m too old to do a one-person show.’ Then I said, ‘If you get Beth Craven to direct the show, I’ll do it,’” Woodhead recalled.

Long acquainted with Woodhead and her work, Craven taught theater for 10 years at Sonoma State University and served as executive director at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and later as artistic director at Main Stage West in Sebastopol.

Craven agreed to direct Woodhead in the Mendocino production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Then Craven was injured during a trip to the East Coast. “I broke my arm in five places,” she recalled.

At that point, Betty Abramson, a veteran director at the Mendocino Theater Company, took over the direction of “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” starring Woodhead.

Later in 2017, Craven remounted the production at Main Stage West. She retired last year after 10 years there.

The new Cinnabar production reunites Woodhead as star and Craven as director, and Abramson serves this time around as stage manager. The Cinnabar Theater’s creative team includes Wayne Hovey as the production, lighting and sound designer and Donnie Frank as costume designer.

Presented this time as a recorded streaming production in response to lingering concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the show was shot with three cameras on a detailed set on the Cinnabar stage.

“This is the third time we’ve done this show,” Craven said. “We decided to try something different this time and make it a true video production instead of a video version of a stage play. We chose to acknowledge the camera and let it come in closer.”

Historical images from Westheimer’s life, normally inserted as projections in a stage version of the show, will be incorporated documentary-style into the online production.

As Woodhead put it, “This is a more video-friendly production, as if it were written for video, instead of being a video document of a stage play.”

The prospect is a challenge for Woodhead, she said, after a long career in live performance.

“That was the hardest part of the rehearsal process for me,” Woodhead said. “I couldn’t see the projections, so I needed cues. I couldn’t leave space for audience reactions. In live shows as Dr. Ruth, I would throw out questions, and sometimes I’d get an answer.”

Still, Woodhead remains confident in the power the show and the charm of Westheimer’s personality.

“I really do think I’ve been fortunate in taking this journey with Dr. Ruth, whom I’ve never met,” Woodhead said. “She’s so funny and so serious at times.”

Generations after Westheimer launched her career as Dr. Ruth, sex remains a sensitive subject, despite changing mores.

“I don’t speak in my private life about sex the way Dr. Ruth does about sex,” Woodhead said. “There’s a little bit of sex education in the show. There are no ‘bad words’ at all, but she’s completely frank about sex.”

